Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering visible progress and restoring confidence in governance in Zamfara State. The governor received the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year Award on Thursday during the newspaper’s annual conference at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the LEADERSHIP annual awards and conference identify and select distinguished personalities who have achieved a feat worthy of recognition.

The statement added that the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed, served as the keynote speaker for this year’s theme: “Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an Increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria.”

The statement read in part, “The LEADERSHIP Newspaper award to Governor Dauda Lawal as the Governor of the Year has once again proved his administration’s strides across sectors in Zamfara State.

“The newspaper highlighted that among the reasons for the award is Governor Lawal’s outstanding performance, courageous leadership, and transformative initiatives, which placed Zamfara on a renewed path of progress, peace and sustainable growth.

“It is on the strong foundation of excellence that the LEADERSHIP Newspaper found the governor eminently deserving of this rare and celebrated national recognition.

“The remarkable performances by Governor Lawal earned him the award as the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year last month, as well as Zamfara State emerging as the best state in the Northwest in the Primary Health Care Challenge.

“Such recognition will encourage the Zamfara State government to further strengthen the state’s security architecture, drive agricultural transformation and rural development, expand infrastructure, improve healthcare delivery, expand education, and strengthen human capital development across the state.”