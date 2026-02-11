Governor Uba Sani has reiterated his commitment to support initiatives that will expand digital literacy, promote innovation and provide equal learning opportunities for every child. The governor who said this at the “Class Is Open Everywhere” DigiTruck Digital Skills Training Programme on Tuesday, emphasised that no child will be discriminated against whether in urban or rural communities.

Represented by the Commissioner of Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim, the governor noted that access to technology and the right skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity. According to him, students of Kaduna State must not only be educated, they must be equipped.

He said that a fully equipped mobile digital classroom will move directly to secondary schools, ‘’bringing learning to the students instead of waiting for students to find learning. It ensures that opportunity is not limited by location.’’

The governor added that the ‘’programme will introduce students to basic computing, AI fundamentals, digital creativity, and other essential 21st-century skills.’’ He pointed out that ‘’these are the very skills that will define employability, innovation, and leadership in the years ahead.’’

‘’During its stay in Kaduna State, the DigiTruck is expected to reach between 20 and 30 schools across our three zones, impacting over 1,000 students,’’ he disclosed. ‘’This means hundreds of young people will have their first real interaction with practical technology, and for many of them, this experience may shape their career paths,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani expressed confidence that an ‘’exposure like this will spark curiosity, build confidence, and inspire our students to see themselves not only as users of technology, but as creators and problem-solvers.’’

He encouraged the students ‘’to participate actively, ask questions, explore, and make the most of this opportunity,’’ adding that ‘’the future you are preparing for is already here, and this programme is opening the door for you to step into it.’’