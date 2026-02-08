Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said that his administration has pursued difficult but necessary reforms to stabilise public finance, improve governance and create a predictable business environment in the state. The governor who was represented by the State Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai at the opening ceremony of 47th Kaduna International Trade fair on Saturday, said that the reforms are now yielding results.

‘’Kaduna State has consistently ranked first in Nigeria’s Subnational Fiscal Transparency Index for two consecutive years, reflecting our commitment to openness, accountability, and prudent public financial management,’’ he recalled. He noted that the theme of the trade fair, ‘’From Reforms to Results: Economic Transformation through Sustainable Local Content Development,’’ is apt.

Mr Uba Sani recalled that last Monday, the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission organised a capacity strengthening workshop for ‘’public fund managers on the prudent, transparent, and accountable use of public resources.’’ According to him, the workshop was necessary because ‘’investors go where governance is clear, rules are predictable, and public finance is credible.’’

‘’Evidence shows that subnational governments with higher fiscal transparency attract more private investment and enjoy stronger investor confidence due to reduced information asymmetry and governance risk.

‘’Kaduna State’s performance, therefore, directly enhances trade, lowers the cost of doing business, and positions the state as a reliable destination for both domestic and international investors,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani pointed out that this year’s edition of Kaduna International Trade Fair provides a platform to translate that confidence into partnerships. He said that the focus of Kaduna State on local content development is intentional because ‘’industrialisation must be rooted in local enterprise, local skills, and strong local value chains.’’

‘’From agribusiness and solid minerals to manufacturing, ICT, and services, Kaduna State remains committed to policies that support indigenous businesses while remaining open to global capital and expertise,’’ he maintained.

In a keynote address, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nura Abba Rimi, disclosed that the Nigeria Trade Policy is now at the execution state. According to the permanent secretary, ‘’our success is measured by the new factories and exports crossing our ports, benefiting local traders and innovators.’’

Mr Nura Rimi disclosed that ‘’the term “local content” is evolving — it is no longer just about oil; it is becoming central to our wealth and industrial growth.’’

‘’By prioritizing Nigerian-made goods, we keep wealth within the country and support a circular economy. We have created digital platforms to track trade, encourage local sourcing among major investors, and streamline trade processes by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles. This is enabling faster market access for Nigerian exporters,’’ he said.

He further said that Federal Government is addressing infrastructure deficits and improving access to finance for businesses that are sourcing locally, challenging exhibitors to prioritize local suppliers because it strengthens our economy.

In his welcome address, the President of KADCIMA, Farouk Suleiman noted that although Nigeria has entered a season of necessary reforms, but reforms do not create prosperity.

According to him, ‘’only production creates prosperity. Only skills create jobs.Only enterprise creates wealth. And that is where Chambers of Commerce must lead.’’

The president said that the new leadership of KADCCIMA is embarking on a deliberate institutional turnaround agenda to serve not merely as an event organizer, but as a policy advocate; a business accelerator; a skills development platform; and a year-round engine of economic growth. He said that youth and women skills development remain KADCCIMA’s top priority, adding that they are its greatest resource.

‘’Under our new direction, KADCCIMA will champion vocational and technical skills acquisition, digital and ICT training, agro-processing and light manufacturing skills, entrepreneurship incubation, mentorship and market access, and affordable financing linkages,’’ he added.

Mr Farouk promised to work with government, development partners, and the private sector to establish Skills Acquisition and Enterprise Development Centres that empower our youth and women not to search for jobs, but to create jobs.