Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has received a presidential delegation led by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin; the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on a condolence visit to Katsina State over the death of former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Abubakar Lawal Bagiwa (Sarkin Fulanin Hamcheta).

The delegation arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, and was received by Governor Radda, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; the State Chairman of the APC, Sani Abdullahi (Sani JB); and other top government and party officials.

Also on the delegation were the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.

Presenting the delegation at the residence of the late Sarkin Fulanin Hamcheta, Governor Radda said they were sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to personally convey his condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Katsina State over the loss of the illustrious son of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Senator Jibrin said the late Abubakar Lawal Bagiwa was widely known for his selfless service to the nation, stressing that President Tinubu always recognises Nigerians who serve the country with integrity, commitment and distinction.

He noted that it was in appreciation of these qualities that the President approved the dispatch of a senior delegation to personally deliver his message of sympathy and solidarity.

Mr Barau prayed that Almighty Allah forgive all the shortcomings of the late ACG Bagiwa, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family, relatives and all those he left behind.