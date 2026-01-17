Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their gallant performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, culminating in a well-deserved bronze medal victory over Egypt.

Governor Radda described the team’s third-place finish as a proud moment for the nation, noting that the Super Eagles showed resilience, unity, and fighting spirit by defeating a strong Egyptian side on penalties after a hard-fought goalless draw.

“The Super Eagles have once again shown the world the true Nigerian spirit. By clinching the bronze medal, they have restored our pride and ensured that Nigeria did not leave the continental stage in shame,” the Governor said.

He particularly praised the players for their discipline and composure, as well as the heroic performance of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, whose decisive penalty saves secured victory for the nation.

According to Governor Radda, the team’s ability to bounce back from the semi-final disappointment and end the tournament on the podium reflects their mental strength, professionalism, and commitment to national honour.

“This bronze medal is not just a prize; it is a symbol of courage, perseverance, and belief. You fought with heart, defended our colours with dignity, and proved once again that Nigeria remains a football powerhouse in Africa,” he added.

The governor further noted that the latest feat marks Nigeria’s ninth bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations, having previously achieved the third-place finish on eight occasions, a record that underlines the Super Eagles’ rich history and consistency at the continental level.

He urged the players and technical crew to carefully reflect on the lessons from the tournament, learn from their mistakes and areas of weakness, and channel the experience gained into stronger preparation for future competitions.

“The exposure from this championship should serve as a foundation for improvement. I urge the team to study their errors, build on their strengths, and return even stronger in the next tournament, with the ultimate goal of lifting the AFCON trophy,” Governor Radda said.

Mr Radda commended the technical crew, officials, and all members of the squad for their collective effort, assuring them of the continued support and prayers of Nigerians.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Katsina State, I congratulate the Super Eagles for making the nation proud. You have written your names in gold and lifted the spirit of millions of Nigerians,” Governor Radda concluded.