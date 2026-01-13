Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has concluded a series of high-level engagements with leading institutions and investors in the Republic of South Africa, securing strategic partnerships aimed at transforming the livestock value chain, attracting foreign direct investment, and accelerating economic growth and industrial development across the state.

Governor Radda explained, during his engagements in South Africa with the Katsina State delegation, that the initiative is designed to modernise agriculture, attract credible local and international investors, create sustainable jobs, and adopt global best practices in livestock production, solid minerals development and affordable housing technology.

Mr Radda noted that South Africa’s well-structured livestock industry offers valuable lessons for Katsina, revealing that the country operates about 70 feedlots and 495 abattoirs, with the beef industry alone employing over 500,000 people and supporting more than 2.1 million dependants.

“The scale, organisation and efficiency we have witnessed here show what is achievable when the livestock value chain is properly structured and supported. It clearly demonstrates how agriculture, when run as a business, can drive massive job creation, food security and economic growth,” the Governor said.

As part of the engagements, the Katsina delegation toured Progeny Feedlot, a modern facility that deploys advanced cattle sourcing, feeding and finishing systems to ensure healthy growth and high-quality meat yield.

Governor Radda described the operation as a significant departure from traditional practices and noted that such innovations could help Katsina transition from subsistence livestock rearing to commercial, large-scale production.

“What we are seeing here confirms that with the right technology, management and investment, our livestock sector can become a major engine of prosperity for our people,” he added.

The team also toured Karan Beef, the world’s largest beef producer operating a fully halal slaughter system. The company runs the largest feedlot globally in Heidelberg, covering about 2,330 hectares, with integrated maize, soybean and hay farms, alongside an abattoir that processes approximately 2,500 cattle daily.

“This fully integrated model shows how production, processing and marketing can be seamlessly linked to create value, reduce waste, ensure food security and generate thousands of jobs across the entire value chain,” the Governor observed.

In another key engagement, Governor Radda held discussions with Mr. Abdullah Salem, Chief Executive Officer of International Meat Processing LLC, Pittsburgh, USA, a subsidiary of Salem’s Halal Food Group Corporation. Talks focused on investment opportunities in Katsina’s halal meat processing industry and the state’s vast export potential.

The global halal meat giant expressed strong interest in establishing operations in Katsina and is expected to visit the state in the coming weeks to finalise partnership arrangements.

“This partnership will open Katsina to international markets, strengthen our halal meat industry and position the state as a major hub for livestock processing and export in West Africa,” Governor Radda stated.

Beyond the livestock sector, the Governor and his team also held strategic investment discussions with Crystal Partners, who presented a three-pronged proposal targeting Katsina’s rich deposits of energy transition minerals such as nickel, lithium, copper and manganese—critical raw materials for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and global decarbonisation efforts.

The proposed collaboration, to be implemented through the Katsina State Exploration, Mining and Investment Company (KEMCO), aligns with the administration’s vision of economic diversification, value addition, industrial development and job creation.

Governor Radda further engaged Hydraform, a globally renowned company established in 1988 with a presence in Nigeria since 1997, noted for its alternative building technologies that can reduce construction costs by between 30 and 60 per cent.

He said the firm’s innovative brick and block solutions could significantly support Katsina’s mass housing drive, urban renewal programmes and infrastructure development.

The delegation also met with Mrs Erica, a leading large-scale cattle breeder, who facilitated contacts with major dairy farms, including the largest Jersey cow farm in the country, as well as South Africa’s biggest poultry farm, which produces about 3.5 million eggs monthly.

“These engagements will open new opportunities for technology transfer, improved breeding, enhanced productivity and fresh investment in our dairy and poultry subsectors,” the Governor said.

Governor Radda stressed that the entire exercise reflects his administration’s resolve to learn from global best practices and build strategic partnerships capable of transforming Katsina’s agriculture, solid minerals, housing and industrial base.

“Our goal is clear: to create jobs, raise incomes, strengthen food security, attract investment and drive inclusive, sustainable economic growth across all parts of Katsina State,” he added.

The delegation included the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Professor Ahmed Bakori Mohammed and Dr Usman Ma’azu Dan’asabe.