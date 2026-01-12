As the year wraps up with a buzzing flair of African music dominance globally, Davido and Omah Lay’s hit song “With You” emerges as the most-streamed song of the year 2025. The two stars have once more bagged convincing stats to back their incredible musical qualities, automatically making “With You” the record of the year.

The Record Breakdown

According to the end-of-the-year Spotify and Apple Music wrapped data, “With You” drove Davido and Omah Lay through a profile of greatness. This reflects the unique approach the two stars deploy on every single sound, with Davido’s energetic melodic blow having the upper boost, while Omah Lay’s soulful and melancholic vibes solidified the record. Also, the song is revealed to be the most searched African song of the year, adding to its incredible run so far.

The song was released on 18 April 2025, as part of his recent studio album “5ive.” While looking like the underrated track of the album, astonishingly, “With You” gained massive numbers, convincing Davido to outline it as his mainstream song of the album.

The song utilizes a distinct blend of melodic guitar and a central, looping Highlife guitar riff that impacted the soulful nature of the song. Also, it contains deep bass and synths that enact the moody yet catchy vibe of the song.

Top 5 Most Streamed Songs

While this blow proves the quality of Davido and Omah Lay, Nigerians have shown their overall most-streamed songs of the year statistically:

1. “With You” – Davido ft. Omah Lay

2. “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Rema

3. “Joy Is Coming” – Fido

4. “Laho” – Shallipopi

5. “Arike” – Kunmie

Chart Highlights and Breakout Stars

At number one, Davido and Omah Lay claimed a deserved spot, following the dominance of their collaboration.

At number two, Rema stood out as the incredible global star he is, making waves with the love song “Is It A Crime.” He stands out as the only star who battled the top with Davido and Omah Lay in 2025.

Plutomania Records’ president, Shallipopi, also incredibly indulged his name at the top five spot with the global hit “Laho,” proving his solemn, unique approach to his sounds.

Meanwhile, 2025 served as the year of incredible artist breakouts that foresaw unknown names ranking at the top charts. The likes of Kunmie, who dished the evergreen “Arike,” and Fido, who dominated the charting platforms with “Joy Is Coming,” align with what was meant for upcoming stars in 2025.

Global Dominance and Conclusion

In general, the likes of Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, despite not making the top 5 song list, dominated globally in different categories. Wizkid took the crown, emerging as the most-streamed artist in Nigeria, linked to the success of his album “Morayo.” Burna Boy and Tems recorded the most global streams as they headlined as the most exported Nigerian artists. Asake also dived in deep with his tracks “MMS” and “Why Love.”

In conclusion, Nigeria surprisingly hit a milestone of over 1.3 billion hours of listening to music on Spotify alone, highlighting its passion and shift to music.