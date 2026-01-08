At 48, Zacch Adelabu Adedeji stands at the centre of one of the most consequential reforms in Nigeria’s economic history. Calm, methodical, and unapologetically reform-minded, Mr Adedeji has earned the nickname of “The Taxman” not through rhetoric, but through action — by leading a sweeping transformation of Nigeria’s tax system designed to make it fairer, broader, more efficient, and fit for a modern economy.

In a country long dependent on oil revenues and burdened by a fragmented tax structure, Mr Adedeji’s work represents a decisive break from the past.

Rewriting the Architecture of Taxation

Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria enacted a landmark set of tax reform laws that fundamentally altered the nation’s revenue framework. Central to this reform was the replacement of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) not merely a change of name, but a redefinition of mandate, structure, and philosophy.

The reforms harmonised previously overlapping tax laws, streamlined administration across federal and sub-national levels, and created a single, modern revenue authority with clearer powers and stronger accountability. For decades, Nigeria’s tax system had been characterised by complexity, inefficiency, and duplication. Mr Adedeji’s reforms sought to eliminate these bottlenecks and build a system capable of supporting long-term national development.

From Tax Burden to Tax Fairness

A defining feature of Mr Adedeji’s revolutionary reforms are their emphasis on fair taxation. Rather than increasing tax rates, the reforms focused on correcting structural injustice within the system.

One of the most significant interventions was the removal of VAT from essential goods and services, including food, healthcare, education, and accommodation. This move directly addressed the cost of living pressures faced by ordinary Nigerians and signalled a shift from revenue extraction to social sensitivity.

At the same time, multiple nuisance taxes and overlapping levies were eliminated, reducing the burden on businesses especially small and medium-scale enterprises that form the backbone of the Nigerian economy. By broadening the tax base instead of raising rates, the reforms aimed to ensure that more people participate in the system without punishing productivity.

Digitalising Revenue, Blocking Leakages

The NRS chairperson’s tax revolution is also a technology-driven one. Under his leadership, Nigeria’s revenue administration has embraced digital transformation as a tool for transparency, efficiency, and enforcement.

New systems for e-invoicing, improved taxpayer identification, data integration, and intelligence-led compliance have strengthened the government’s ability to track revenue and curb evasion. These measures have reduced human interference, limited corruption opportunities, and improved the ease of compliance for taxpayers.

International partnerships, including technical cooperation with advanced tax authorities, have further strengthened institutional capacity positioning Nigeria’s tax administration among the most forward-looking in Africa.

People-Centred Reform, Not Just Numbers

Unlike traditional fiscal reforms focused solely on revenue figures, Mr Adedeji’s approach places the citizen at the centre. Low-income earners have been shielded through personal income tax exemptions, while simplified payment channels including digital and mobile platforms have made compliance more accessible.

For small businesses, artisans, and informal sector participants, the reforms represent a shift from fear and harassment to clarity and inclusion. The message is clear: taxation should be understandable, predictable, and fair not punitive.

A Long-Term Vision for National Stability

Mr Adedeji has consistently emphasised that tax reform is not an overnight fix. The full stabilisation and optimisation of the new system, he argues, will take years of disciplined implementation. This long-term outlook reflects a commitment to sustainability rather than short-term political wins.

If successfully executed, the reforms are expected to significantly improve Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio, reduce dependence on volatile oil revenues, and provide government with predictable funding for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services.

A Legacy Taking Shape

At 48, the nation’s chief revenue collector is not merely administering taxes he is redefining Nigeria’s fiscal future. By transforming revenue collection from a fragmented, mistrusted system into a unified, modern institution, he has laid the groundwork for a more resilient and inclusive economy.

History will judge the full impact of these reforms in the years to come. But already, one fact is undeniable: Nigeria’s tax conversation has changed. And at the heart of that change stands The Taxman a reformer whose revolution is reshaping how a nation funds its future.

Birth and Education

Mr Adedeji, born January 8, 1978, is a Nigerian accountant, tax administrator, and public officer. He is known for his expertise in corporate taxation and public finance development. A former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State from June 2011 to May 2015, he assumed office as the chairperson of NRS (then FIRS) in September 2023. Before then he served as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.

A chartered accountant of repute, he obtained his Bachelors (first class), Masters and Doctorate degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Accounting and Accounting.

Career and Public Service

Mr Adedeji’s career began at Procter and Gamble (P&G), where he worked in different capacities. Variously, he servedas Corporate Finance Manager for West Africa and Finance Leader for the SAP Implementation Project.

Mr Adedeji was appointed as the Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State in 2011 by Governor Abiola Ajimobi. During his tenure, he superintended significant financial reforms. Prominent among them was the establishment of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which streamlined the management of government revenues and expenditures on Oyo State.

He also served as the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) during Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency. In that capacity, he initiated the Nigeria Sugar Institute and extended the Sugar Backward Integration Programme.

Mr Adedeji’s career has been marked by notable contributions to Nigeria’s fiscal policies, economic development, and efficient management of government revenues. His leadership roles have enhanced tax administration, economic reform programmes and public finance systems in the country.

* Seun Oloketuyi, a journalist and media entrepreneur writes from Lagos.