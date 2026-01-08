The Federal Government has assured that the Super Eagles’ match bonuses for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are being processed and will reach the players imminently.

Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance, provided an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, detailing the steps taken to ensure that players receive their entitlements without delay.

“I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025,” she wrote. “The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay. Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice.”

Mrs Uzoka-Anite outlined the current status of the payments. According to her post: all group-stage bonuses have been fully released and have successfully cleared the necessary regulatory procedures.

To ensure the players receive their payments promptly, a fast-track conversion process has been implemented to transfer the funds into foreign currency, in line with the players’ preferences.

The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently underway, and the funds are expected to reflect in the players’ accounts starting today or tomorrow.

She added that the focus of the government remains on supporting the team’s welfare. “Our focus remains entirely on supporting the team’s welfare so they can maintain their incredible momentum in the knockout rounds. We move forward with one goal: Bringing the trophy home!”

The assurance comes after a wave of concern over unpaid bonuses threatened to disrupt Nigeria’s preparations for the quarter-final match against Algeria on Saturday at the Stade de Marrakech.

Strike threat

Reports indicated that the squad had considered refusing to train or travel if payments were not promptly released.

The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, had earlier clarified that all financial entitlements for the Super Eagles were approved and in process.

“The president approved the entire AFCON budget on Nov. 14, 2025. From our end, the funding has been fully cleared,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Dikko explained the distinction between approval and processing, assuring players that funds were being released.

“Approving the money is one thing, processing it is another, but the players know the funds have been approved,” he said.

He added that discussions with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), team captain, co-captain, and senior players had ensured clarity on tournament bonuses.

“We sat down, negotiated and agreed on what the players are entitled to up to the final. Everybody is clear,” Mr Dikko said, noting that daily allowances had already been paid.

The government’s latest update confirms that the Super Eagles, who have scored 12 goals so far in the tournament and advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Mozambique 4–0 in the Round of 16, will receive their match bonuses before the crucial quarter-final clash.

“The Ministry of Finance and CBN are on this, so everything will come on time,” Mr Dikko said previously, reinforcing the commitment to resolving the financial issue.

With both the NSC and the Finance Ministry coordinating closely, Nigeria’s national team can now focus fully on maintaining their unbeaten run and pursuing AFCON glory.