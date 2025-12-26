The Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has concluded a rigorous merit-driven recruitment exercise resulting in the selection of 27 education secretaries.

An official said one secretary has been appointed for each of the state’s local government areas (LGAs) as part of an ongoing reform strategy to revitalise the basic education sector.

During a press briefing in Dutse, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Haruna Musa, said that the exercise was designed to ensure transparency, competence and professionalism.

He noted that these reforms align with Governor Umar Namadi’s vision to transform foundational learning in the state.

Mr Musa, a professor, explained that the process began with an open application phase which attracted 1,156 applicants.

Breaking away from previous practices, the SUBEB’s chairperson stressed that recruitment was strictly interest-based and merit-driven, and no candidates were nominated or sponsored by external political or influential figures.

The Selection Funnel

He said the selection process was divided into several high-stakes stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Applicants were required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to proceed. Out of the initial pool, 129 candidates passed the CBT, adding that following further screening, 88 candidates qualified for the oral interview stage.

Security vetting

Mr Musa said these 88 individuals underwent character and security background checks conducted by the State Security Services (SSS).

“At the conclusion of the process, we recommended the top three performers from each local government to the Governor. In certain local governments, only two candidates met the required standards,” Mr Musa stated.

Governor Namadi independently reviewed these recommendations and conducted additional background checks before finalising the list of 27 appointees.

To ensure maximum professionalism and minimise local interference, Mr Haruna announced a non-indigene posting policy – no Education Secretary will serve in their local government of origin, and before formal engagement, the successful candidates will undergo intensive training.

Mr Musa said the tenure of the education secretaries will be governed by the accountability measures and that is why they have to sign a performance bond that will enable periodic assessments, and any secretary who fails to meet targets across three consecutive evaluations will be terminated.

While there is no fixed term, Mr Musa said a comprehensive assessment will occur after the first year to determine whether an appointment should be sustained or terminated, and that should be the governor’s prerogative.

Mr Musa attributed this new recruitment strategy to Governor Namadi’s dedication to education, highlighted by the recent creation of a dedicated Ministry of Basic Education.

He lauded the resilience of the candidates, noting that some interview sessions lasted until 3:00 a.m., yet applicants remained eager to participate. “Anyone who successfully navigated this process possesses the capacity, knowledge, and passion to deliver,”

“The primary goal of this exercise is to establish a competent and accountable leadership structure at the grassroots level, driving a lasting transformation for every student in Jigawa State” the Chairman concluded.

Below is the full list of the newly appointed education secretaries

1. Auyo – Zakar Tukur

2. Babura – Murtala Isah

3. Birnin Kudu – Jummai Bala

4. Birniwa – Shafiu Abdullahi

5. Buji – Yakubu Habibu

6. Dutse – Muhd Maiunguwa

7. Gagarawa – Ali Saje

8. Garki – Ahmad Wada

9. Gumel – Jamila Ayuba

10. Guri – Usman Muhd

11. Gwaram – Ahmad Ishaq

12. Gwiwa – Rabilu Yusuf

13. Hadejia – Haruna Idris

14. Jahun – Saleh Muhd

15. Kafin Hausa – Haruna Hudu

16. Kaugama – Aliyu Shafiu

17. Kazaure – Ibrahim Mukhtar

18. Kiri Kasamma – Saleh Aliyu

19. Kiyawa – Faruk Kiyawa

20. Maigatari – Aminu Abdullahi

21. Malam Madori – Auwalu Alhassan

22. Miga – Idris Nuhu

23. Ringim – Bashari Nasiru

24. Roni – Abubakar Abdullahi

25. Sule Tankarkar – Tasi’u Yahaya

26. Taura – Auwalu Sani

27. Yankwashi – Nura Dahiru