The National Executive Council of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has announced the appointment of Sydney Sparrow as its National President.

This is contained in a press statement by PMAN National Treasurer, Baba Ojonugwa, released to journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

Mr Ojonugwa stated that Sparrow’s nomination and appointment followed the suspension of the association’s former president, Pretty Okafor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Okafor became PMAN President in October 2016 and was re-elected in October 2023.

Mr Okafor was one half of the music duo Junior and Pretty, who dominated the Nigerian music scene in the 1990s with their unique rap style. Okechukwu Azike, popularly known as Junior, died on 2 February 2005 due to injuries sustained in a power bike accident.

“The decision was reached at an emergency NEC meeting convened on the night of 25 December 2025, to address serious governance and constitutional concerns affecting the association.

”Acting in line with the powers vested in it by the PMAN constitution, the NEC resolved to suspend the President pending the outcome of a full investigation and disciplinary process,” Mr Ojonugwa said.

Repeated violations

Since August 2024, PMAN has been rocked by a series of allegations that have divided its members and deepened internal conflict.

This newspaper reported that PMAN’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Mr Okafor in August 2024 over alleged multiple violations of the organisation’s constitution, financial misappropriation, and other offences.

The committee then appointed Sunny Neji as acting president. Weeks later, PMAN announced the suspension of some of its key members, including Mr Neji, Zaaki Azzay, Ruggedman, and others, for alleged misconduct and intentional efforts to undermine and compromise the association’s integrity.

Mr Ojonugwa said key issues leading to the NEC’s decision included repeated violations of constitutional provisions, abuse of office, disregard for due process, and actions considered detrimental to the welfare, credibility, and integrity of PMAN.

He stated that the NEC further resolved to void all unilateral appointments, reinstate the national treasurer, initiate a forensic audit of PMAN accounts and joint venture agreements, and appoint an Acting President in accordance with the constitution.

“In the meantime, Sydney Sparrow, PMAN Governor, FCT, has been nominated as the Acting National President of PMAN National,” he said.

He reassured the association’s members nationwide that the action was corrective, not punitive, and reaffirmed the NEC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigerian musicians’ interests.

The late singers Christy Essien-Igbokwe and Sunny Okosun founded PMAN in 1984 to guide, protect and promote the interests of musicians in Nigeria.

(NAN)