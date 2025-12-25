Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has congratulated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Professor Ahmad Mohammed Gumel, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to the institution’s ongoing development.

The governor gave this assurance during a courtesy visit by the university’s management team, led by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, at the Government House in Dutse on Wednesday.

The visit served as a formal introduction of Professor Gumel following his recent appointment.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammed, described the selection process as transparent and merit-based.

“The process was completed seamlessly,” Professor Mohammed stated. He explained that while three candidates are typically shortlisted for the position, the Governing Council unanimously endorsed Professor Gumel due to his exceptional performance during the evaluation.

“The margin between the first and second candidates was significant, leading the Council to provide its unanimous endorsement,” the statement added.

Responding to the delegation, Governor Namadi congratulated the incoming Vice-Chancellor, reminding him that leadership is a sacred trust bestowed by the Almighty.

He urged Professor Gumel to prioritise humility and inclusiveness, noting that his emergence was a reflection of divine will.

“Since Allah has ordained that you will succeed (the outgoing Vice-Chancellor), I urge you to carry everyone along in your administration,” the Governor said.

Governor Namadi further emphasised the transient nature of power and the weight of accountability that comes with high office.

“Leadership is a position many struggle to attain, but if you manage it with the fear of Allah, you will surely succeed.” Mr Namadi said.

The Governor encouraged Professor Gumel to maintain the personal integrity and approachable nature for which he is widely known.

“Your reputation for humility and your ability to associate well with people precede you. Please maintain these qualities; they will be the key to your success in managing the university,” the Governor remarked.

Governor Namadi assured the university of the Jigawa State Government’s continued partnership and support. He also extended his best wishes to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammed, as he prepares to complete his tenure.

The process

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) approved the appointment of Mr Gumel as the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The decision was taken at the Council’s 4th Extraordinary Meeting, held on 13 December, under the chairmanship of Shuaibu Abdulraheem, a professor.

The university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, stated that the Council selected Mr Gumel, following a rigorous and meticulous process in which 21 applicants were shortlisted and interviewed.

He said Mr Gumel emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor designate following the selection process.

Profile

Mr Gumel is an alumnus of University Malaya in Malaysia, where he received a Master of Biotechnology (2009) and a PhD in Industrial Biotechnology with a specialisation in Biocatalysis and Bioprocess Technology (2013). He was also a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the University of Malaya in 2014.

Mr Gumel also holds a Professional Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA), an Advanced Diploma in Education, a Diploma in Data Processing and Information Technology, and a Certificate in Advanced Digital Appreciation Training (ADAPTI).

He is an award-winning scholar whose PhD thesis received a distinction from the University of Malaya.

He has over 45 publications in ISI journals, book chapters, and conference proceedings, and has authored four books. He has supervised: 7 PhD students, 14 M.Sc. students. 4 Postgraduate Diploma students, 28 undergraduate students.

Mr Gumel is a registered Biotechnologist and a member of several prestigious professional bodies, including: Board Member, International Institute of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering

Nigeria Society for Biotechnology, European Federation of Biotechnology, Asian Federation of Biotechnology, Society for Biological Engineering, USA, Asia-Pacific Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering Society.

He serves as a research consultant to Alpha Sights in London, United Kingdom. He has been a top-notch reviewer and a board member for several international peer-reviewed journals, and he has successfully attracted several research grants to the university.

Mr Gumel joined the services of the Federal University Dutse in 2015. Since then, he has held several key administrative positions, including: Level coordinator, departmental postgraduate coordinator, head of the Department of Microbiology and Biotechnology, Dean of Student Affairs and

Currently serving as deputy vice-chancellor of Central Administration.

He is a team player who has demonstrated transformational leadership in every position of responsibility. He has over 34 awards and recognitions in appreciation of his services to the University community and beyond.