In fulfilment of his pledge and in a move aimed at facilitating smooth governance at the grassroots, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has presented Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to all the 20 Local Government chairpersons in the state. The presentation took place in Abeokuta on Thursday, amid the Christmas festivities.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Governor Abiodun commended the Local Government chairmen for their efforts in delivering dividends of democracy at the grassroots. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with them to improve the welfare and quality of life of Ogun State citizens.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State chapter, Mrs Afolasade Adeyemo, described the gesture as a welcome development. She expressed profound appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his pledge. Adeyemo, who is also the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, lauded Governor Abiodun’s achievements across key sectors, including education, housing, healthcare, and road infrastructure.

She noted that the governor’s ISEYA mantra has elevated Ogun State to an enviable position and assured that the Local Government chairmen would continue to work with the state government to make Ogun State the pride of its indigenes, residents, and Nigerians at large. The chairmen added that the vehicles would enhance their capacity to reach rural communities and effectively address the aspirations and needs of the people at the grassroots.