Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, attended the grand finale of the 40th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, Borno 2025, where he announced a ₦20 million donation to support Qur’anic reciters and the promotion of Islamic education in Nigeria. The week-long competition, hosted by the Borno State Government, featured 296 contestants from 30 states of the federation, who competed across eight categories designed to test different levels of Qur’anic memorisation and recitation.

The categories included: 5th Category (Male and Female) – 10 Hizbs with Tangim; 4th Category (Male and Female) – 30 Hizbs; 3rd Category (Male and Female) – 60 Hizbs; and 1st Category (Male and Female) – Qira’at.

At the end of the competition, Borno State emerged overall winner in the male category, with Musa Ahmed Musa taking first place, while Hafsat Muhammad Sada of Kano State emerged overall female winner.

Speaking after the announcement of results, Governor Radda congratulated the organisers and participating states, commending the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for successfully hosting the national event.

“The successful organisation of this competition is a clear testament to Borno State’s resilience, growing stability, and effective leadership,” Governor Radda said.

He noted that the smooth conduct of the competition and the wide participation of states reflected Borno State’s steady return to normalcy and renewed commitment to education, spirituality, and national unity. “Events like this strengthen our shared values, promote unity, and reaffirm the central role of faith in building disciplined and responsible citizens,” he added.

Governor Radda reaffirmed Katsina State’s commitment to the promotion of Qur’anic education and moral development, stressing that sustained investment in religious education remains vital to building peaceful and God-fearing communities.

Announcing his ₦20 million donation to Qur’anic reciters nationwide, the Governor described the gesture as a long-term investment in the future.

“This support is an investment in knowledge, faith, and the future of our young people, whose grounding in the Qur’an will help shape a more peaceful and morally upright society,” he said. He also commended Islamic scholars, teachers, and traditional institutions for their consistent role in promoting discipline, unity, and moral values through religious education.

Earlier, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, described the hosting of the 40th edition of the competition as a strong indication of the return of peace and stability to the state.

“Hosting this landmark edition affirms our commitment to peace, education, and the noble pursuit of knowledge rooted in the Holy Qur’an,” Governor Zulum said. He congratulated the winners and participants, noting that every contestant was a winner for standing to recite the Holy Qur’an with dedication and courage.

The event attracted dignitaries from across the country, including the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Kashim Shettima; The Minister of Transportation Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali; Deputy Governor of Sokoto State; and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, among others. Governor Radda was accompanied by the Member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Hon Abdullah Aliyu; the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Abubakar Danladi; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Shehu Dabai and an APC stalwart Baba Jinjiri.