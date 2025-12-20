A former contract worker with Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited has been killed during a fight inside a beer parlour in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The victim, identified as Essien James, had an argument which resulted in a fight with one Lawrence Alfred inside a beer parlour in Eket on 6 December, according to a source close to the family of the deceased.

“While they were drinking in a beer parlour, an argument ensued, which led to a fight. The suspect pushed the deceased down and hit his head with a stone.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor,” said the source, who did not want his name mentioned in the story because he was not authorised to speak on the incident.

“He fled to Onna Local Government Area of the state after the incident and hid there before the police arrested him,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Eket on Sunday. He stated that the police have arrested the suspect and that the incident is being investigated.

Mr Azare said the deceased died during a fight with Alfred. He said the family of the deceased reported the incident to the police on 8 December.