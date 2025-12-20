Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, presented the 2026 budget of the council area to the legislative council on Friday, 19 December.

The budget proposal, titled ‘Budget of Renewed Hope and Progress,’ stands at ₦6.654 billion, representing a strategic increase of ₦1.754 billion over the 2025 estimate.

Fifty-two per cent of the budget is allocated to capital expenditure, while 48 per cent is for recurrent spending, “in line with our commitment to development-driven governance”, Mr Ukwueze said.

This is the first time capital expenditure has received a higher allocation in the history of the Igbo-Eze South council.

“This deliberate choice reflects our administration’s focus on building lasting infrastructure, productive assets and people-centred investments that directly improve the daily lives of our people,” the chairman said of the higher allocation to capital expenditure.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, said the increase in the 2026 estimate “reflects both the expanding responsibilities of grassroots governance and our determination to deliver impact at a higher scale.

“Our projections are guided by prevailing national economic parameters and anchored on realism, discipline and accountability.

“Importantly, this budget aligns fully with the Enugu State Government’s ‘Tomorrow Is Here’ agenda, ensuring synergy between state and local development priorities.”

For sectoral allocation, Mr Ukwueze allocated ₦1.301 billion to the economic sector, ₦730 million to education, ₦256 million to health, ₦360 million to public order and safety, and ₦732 million to general services, alongside dedicated funding for environmental protection, recreation, culture and religion.

“These investments will drive the completion of ongoing projects and the delivery of new ones, including road rehabilitation and asphalting, rural electrification, solar street lighting, water supply schemes, market expansion, agricultural support for our farmers and robust youth empowerment programmes,” Mr Ukwueze said.

“Our strategic priorities for 2026 also include the construction of a befitting council pavilion to be named the Peter Mbah Pavilion, the development of legislative and judicial buildings, staff and NYSC lodges and landscaping of the council secretariat.

“We are equally strengthening community well-being through improved healthcare interventions, environmental sanitation and refuse evacuation, targeted poverty alleviation initiatives and sustained investments in security through enhanced support for neighbourhood watch and other security structures.

“This budget builds on the measurable progress recorded in 2025, where our achievements in revenue mobilisation, infrastructure delivery, youth capacity building, staff development and security support were guided by prudence, equity and accountability.

“Above all, the 2026 Budget of Renewed Hope and Progress is not merely a financial plan; it is a clear declaration of intent to expand opportunity, renew confidence in grassroots governance and fast-track development across the Igbo-Eze South.

“Our message is simple and resolute: we are committed to progress and our tomorrow is here,” the chairman added.