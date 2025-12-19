Hundreds of residents of the Ovoko community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State have benefited from free medical consultations, diagnoses and treatments sponsored by the Chairman of the Igbo-Eze South Local Council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, in partnership with the Enugu State/USA Medical Mission Team.

The life-changing medical outreach was held at the SS Peter and Paul, Ulunya Ovoko, on Tuesday, 16 December, where the residents, especially the elderly and vulnerable, were diagnosed and treated for various ailments, including eye problems.

The outreach underscored a firm commitment of Mr Ukwueze and others to bringing quality healthcare directly to the grassroots, ensuring that vulnerable members of the community had access to essential medical services without financial barriers.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, was represented at the outreach by his wife, Ugo-Ferdinand Empress Zikora, also a lawyer.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the turnout of beneficiaries during the outreach. He encouraged residents to continue to take full advantage of similar interventions lined up by the administration, assuring them of the leadership’s commitment to their health and overall well-being.

The medical intervention aligns with the governance model of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, which prioritises people-centred development, inclusive service delivery and strategic partnerships as drivers of sustainable progress.

By decentralising healthcare services and strengthening collaborations with local and international partners, the initiative reflects a proactive approach to governance, one that brings development to the people rather than waiting for them to come to the government.

Through this outreach, Mr Ukwueze’s administration once again demonstrated that responsive leadership, anchored in compassion, accountability and strategic vision, remains a powerful tool for improving public health outcomes and advancing the overall well-being of the grassroots.