Zamfara Governor, Governor Dauda Lawal has presided over 58 sessions of the Zamfara State Executive Council meetings since taking office in 2023. On Monday, the governor presided over the 58th session of the State Executive Council at the council chamber in Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal has chaired 23 sessions of the Executive Council in 2025. He also noted that, besides discussing important development issues, each meeting resulted in approval of projects that benefit the people of Zamfara.

The statement read in parts: “For the first time in Zamfara State’s history, the government under Governor Dauda Lawal has reached a milestone by holding 58 Executive Council meetings, the highest decision-making body in the state. The Executive Council’s discussions are central to approving projects, making decisions, and adopting policies, including the 10th-year State Development Plan.

“Since his swearing-in in May 2023, Governor Lawal has actively led the council, chairing 13 sessions in 2023 and 22 councils in 2024. This year alone, Governor Lawal has presided over 23 council sessions, leading to numerous approvals that have positively impacted sectors like education, health, infrastructure, the economy, and security in Zamfara State.

“Overall, Governor Lawal has chaired 58 Executive Council sessions. Approved legacy projects by the Zamfara Executive Council are either completed or underway. Notable projects include the nearly finished Cargo International Airport and the reconstruction and equipment installation in all general hospitals across the 14 local government areas.

“More projects include building, renovating, and equipping over 500 schools across the state, and the construction of township roads in the capital and other local government areas. These council meetings have yielded positive community benefits, reflecting visible development all over Zamfara.

“With the 58th session of the council held today, Governor Lawal has distinguished himself among his peers as the governor with the most Executive Council meetings in the last two and a half years.”