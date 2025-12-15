Dapper Live, a subsidiary of the Dapper Group renowned for delivering premium live music experiences across Nigeria, has announced the date for its forthcoming Detty December concert, Trench Symphony.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Dapper Live announced that the second edition of the pioneering concert will take place on 16 December, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Dapper Live disclosed that Fuji music icons Saheed Osupa and Sulaimon “KS1 Malaika” Adekunle will headline the event.

They will be supported by a line-up of new-generation artistes, including ML Vibez, Rybeena, Kashcoming, T.I Blaze, Bhad Boi OML, Lasmid, Cazulee and Dwillsharmony.”

The concert will be held at the Balmoral Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dapper Live stated that Trench Symphony will deliver a rich blend of Fuji, Afrobeats and street sounds, elevated by a whole orchestral experience.

Dapper Live added that the event is expected to attract a large audience of music fans and key industry stakeholders.

Dapper Live further noted that the curated line-up is designed to thrill Afrobeats enthusiasts, music lovers and diaspora returnees in search of a deeply immersive live music experience during the Detty December season.

Music experiences

The Chief Executive Officer of Dapper Group, Damilola “Akinwunmi” Dapper, said the concert aimed to redefine live music experiences in Nigeria.

She added that the event aimed to bridge the gap between the streets and the stage by blending culturally rich sounds, such as Fuji, with the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats, thereby creating a more inclusive and authentic musical experience.

“This edition continues that journey, celebrating music that unites generations and backgrounds”, Akinwunmi said.

She said the concert will stand out as a significant celebration of homegrown sound and culture, bringing together music lovers, cultural enthusiasts and holidaymakers for an unforgettable night that blends tradition, innovation and the shared excitement of Lagos’ Detty December.

She noted that the inaugural edition of the concert, held in the fourth quarter of 2025, marked the beginning of Nigeria’s live music season and set a new benchmark as the country’s first full-orchestra street music concert.

“Building on the success of the first edition, Trench Symphony returns this Detty December season with even greater energy, creativity, and cultural depth, as Dapper Live takes the lead in creating fun and memorable festive-season experiences. Tickets for Trench Symphony are available at onburd.com.”