Culture, when properly harnessed, has the potential to become a major source of foreign exchange for Nigeria, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said. Speaking at the 39th Akesan Day Celebration held at Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the governor noted that many countries across the world have diversified their economies through culture and tourism.

According to him, Nigeria stands to benefit immensely if its numerous cultural festivals are fully developed and promoted. “Festivals like this bring thousands of visitors who patronize local businesses, artisans, entertainers, food vendors, hotels and of course, our transport operators,” Abiodun said.

“When properly harnessed, cultural celebrations become platforms for tourism; like Lisabi Day, Oronna Day, Ojude Oba and many more. They create jobs and attract investments. Communities across the world, from Brazil to Kenya, have used culture as a driver of economic expansion. In many countries, tourism contributes significantly to national GDP. Dubai is a clear example.

“Nigeria can achieve the same by consistently developing and promoting its cultural identities. Festivals like this serve as catalysts, turning attention and positive visibility to our communities, he emphasised.

The governor further stated that culture not only promotes shared identity and social harmony, but also instills values such as unity, honesty and communal responsibility, key ingredients for societal development. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting culture, preserving history, and supporting community development across Ogun State.

Mr Abiodun commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to revive the nation’s economy through reforms, assuring that Ogun State would continue to align with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Sesan Fagbemi, described Akesan Day as a rallying point for cultural promotion and a platform for charting the future of the community.

He assured that the state government would continue to preserve its cultural heritage. The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, lauded the people of Iperu for sustaining their traditions and congratulated the organizers for a befitting event.

Chairman of the occasion and Asiwaju of Remoland, Chief Solomon Onafowokan, applauded the state government for its infrastructural strides, particularly the Gateway International Airport located in Iperu. He said the annual celebration enhances cultural engagement and economic progress, urging residents to preserve their heritage for future generations.

In his remarks, Chairman, Iperu Akesan Community Development Association, Chief Taiwo Oyebanji, said the town has recorded significant progress in the past year in the areas of road projects, physical development and erosion control.

He urged continued unity in the pursuit of peace and progress, while calling for the amicable resolution of boundary issues, improvement in local security, enhanced power supply and the completion of ongoing community development projects.