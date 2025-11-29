Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated to global investors that Zamfara State holds a comparative advantage in Agriculture. The governor participated in the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days 2025, held from 26 to 28 November in Rabat, Morocco.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Africa Investment Forum Market Days effectively united African investors, facilitated deal negotiations, and supported investment realization across the continent.

The statement added that the summit, led by the African Development Bank in partnership with six founding institutions, positions the Africa Investment Forum as a strategic and multidisciplinary platform designed to streamline and accelerate the financing and structuring of projects for Africa.

During the summit, Governor Lawal participated in high-level dialogues on enhancing private investment through enabling environments, a panel on scaling investments through public-private partnerships, and a session on mobilizing domestic capital to drive Africa’s growth.

“Other activities undertaken by Governor Dauda Lawal on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days in Rabat, Morocco, include signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zamfara State Government and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to promote large-scale agricultural transformation in the state.

The agreement positions Zamfara State as a key beneficiary of the INTEGRANIUM Agricultural Transformation Initiative, a national programme focused on mechanized farming, agro-processing, post-harvest systems, and global market access. “Under the MoU, Zamfara State will provide land, infrastructure, security, and an enabling policy environment, while MoFI will lead financing mobilization, investor engagement, and project development support.

The partnership is expected to deliver jobs, boost food security, strengthen value chains, and accelerate inclusive economic growth in Zamfara and the wider North-West region.

In his remarks at a roundtable with investors, Governor Lawal described Zamfara State as an agricultural hub, noting that the state is experiencing rapid progress across all sectors under his administration.

He said, “I am glad that the African Development Bank is here with other leading global potential investors. Agriculture is the way forward for Africa, Nigeria, and Zamfara State in particular, due to the many opportunities available.

“In Zamfara State, our comparative advantage is Agriculture. We grow all crops in the state; we are not limited to soybeans. We have the land, and it is fertile. “I am inviting all global investors to come to Zamfara. We are in the final stages of finishing our international cargo airport, building a five-star hotel, and undertaking extensive urban renewal projects in Zamfara State.”