​Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board is commencing the refunds of Hajj fares following the reduction of Hajj seats announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The NAHCON has announced that the revised cost for the Northern zone now stands at N7,696,769.76, while pilgrims departing from the Southern zone will pay N7,991,141.73.

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, under the leadership of Ahmed Umar Labbo, has announced the immediate commencement of refunds to pilgrims who had already paid for their hajj seats across the state before the reduction.

The Director General of the Board, Mr Labbo, announced on Saturday in Dutse that the refund process is a directive from the National Hajj Commission following the substantial reduction of the Hajj fare.

To ensure a seamless and transparent disbursement of funds, Mr Labbo has directed all zonal officers attached to the Board to immediately begin collecting applications from eligible pilgrims.

​”We urge all zonal officers to act swiftly in collecting the necessary applications along with valid bank account details from the pilgrims”, he stated.

Mr Labbo tasked the officials to ensure that the refund reaches the beneficiaries without delay.

Meanwhile, Mr Labbo said that preparations for the 2026 Hajj operations are already in high gear, both within the state and in Saudi Arabia.

The Board is working tirelessly to secure the best arrangements for the state’s contingent, as per the usual practices of the hajj exercise in the state.

​”I appeal to all intending pilgrims to ensure they pay for their Hajj seats on or before December 24th adhering to this deadline is crucial to avoid any complications or potential disqualification from the exercise,” he warned.

Mr Labbo expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi for his continuous support and unwavering commitment to the Board, which has been instrumental in ensuring the welfare and comfort of Jigawa State pilgrims.