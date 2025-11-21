FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, is pleased to announce its upcoming SMEConnect Webinar scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

The SMEConnect Webinar is one of the ways FirstBank delivers its capacity building of its value propositions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is designed to empower SMEs with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

The upcoming webinar themed “Strategies for SMEs: Securing Your Business Under the New Tax Law” will guide participants through the upcoming changes in tax regulations, ensuring they are well-equipped to comply with the new requirements.

Industry experts and thought leaders, including Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms (Keynote Speaker), Yemi Adesanya, the Financial Controller, FirstBank (Guest Speaker) and Dr Abiodun Famuyiwa, Head of SME Banking at FirstBank (Host) will share insights on overcoming challenges, leveraging digital tools, and accessing financial opportunities designed to support SME growth.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, said “SMEConnectWebinar is an initiative to ensure that SMEs are not only equipped to survive but positioned to scale sustainably in thecompetitive marketplace. The implementation of the new tax policy is fast approaching; hence we want to provide all businesses with adequate information and insights on the new requirements, to help them navigate the regulations.”

The webinar will also focus on the benefits of formalisation and the suite of banking solutions available to registered and unregistered businesses, especially the FirstSME accounts for businesses.

To register for the webinar, interested participants are encouraged to visit https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QyFwBS9LRuOu6NGTaujb0A