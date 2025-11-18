Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been selected as part of the delegation to accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 20th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in South Africa. The summit, scheduled for 22bd to 23rd November, will include six Nigerian governors as part of the President’s delegation.

A statement by the Zamfara Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that all G20 member states will be represented at the summit. It also noted that the gathering will feature 16 guest countries and six countries representing regional economic communities from Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia.

The statement said:

“Governor Dauda Lawal has been selected as a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s delegation for the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Other governors in the delegation include those from Osun, Plateau, Gombe, Katsina, Niger, Enugu and Nasarawa States. “The leaders’ summit is the culmination of the G20 process, reflecting all the work done throughout the year through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups.

“Furthermore, the G20 meeting in South Africa will have three sessions during the two-day summit. “Discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including trade, development finance, the global debt challenge, climate change, food systems, the just transition, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence contributions.”