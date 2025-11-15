In a bid to further bolster infrastructure across the state and consolidate on its expanding industrial base, the Ogun State Executive Council, on Friday, approved the construction of another set of roads and housing units across the state. The council took the decisions during the first meeting at the newly commissioned Exco Chamber in the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Council also ratified the declaration of traditional councils set up for the appointment of some traditional rulers in the state. The roads approved for reconstruction are Miliki Junction – Bode Olude – Alhaji Sugar Avenue in Abeokuta North Local Government (1.05km Length, 10.0m average width); Paddy Arikawe Road, GRA Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area (3.39km length, 9m average width), and Itanrin-Sabo Road, Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Local Government Area (5.0Km length, 10m width).

The new houses are 26 duplexes comprising 12 five-bedroom detached duplex with two-room attached boys’ quarters, and 14 four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes with one-room attached boys’ quarters within the Ogun State Housing Corporation Office, Ibara, Abeokuta. Others are nine duplexes comprising five 4-bedroom detached duplex (plus one-room attached boys’ quarters, and four four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes within the Ogun State Housing Corporation HID Estate (Iseya Court), Obasanjo Hilltop, Abeokuta.

The Council also approved the appointment of Chief Lai Labode as the Are Egba from Abeokuta South and Dr. Oluwadairo Adeleke also from Abeokuta South as the new Ogboye Egba. It further approved the declaration for the appointments of the Ongbeyi in Yewa South Local Government Area, the Olofin of Ijofin in Ipokia Local Government Area, the Elebote of Elebote Iboro in Yewa North and the Awujoko of Ijoko Orile in Yewa North.

Others are the Akoko of Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government, the Oniwuye in Yewa South, the Opo of Idosemo in Ipokia Local Government, the Alaye of Oniro-Agute I Ipokia Local Government, the Olodan of Odan, and the Abujafole in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.