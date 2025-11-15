A popular saying goes, “With great power comes great responsibility.” But today, it is clear that with the right opportunity comes the power to change the future. And that is precisely what Upskill by Cardtonic represents for young Nigerians in tech.

Cardtonic created Upskill in 2023 to give young talents the right tools and environment to write the next chapter of Nigeria’s tech story.

Nigeria’s technology journey has come a long way from standing in long queues just to make bank transfers to completing transactions on a smartphone, and from slow, manual systems to automated tools that make everyday life easier.

The progress is visible, yet anyone who pays close attention understands that we still have a long way to go.

With this in mind, Upskill with Cardtonic focuses on equipping young techies with the right opportunities they need to drive real change in Nigeria’s digital future.

What Every Participant Benefited From Upskill 3.0

This year, 16,000 young Nigerians applied for Upskill 3.0, but only 20 were selected as finalists. Each of these finalists received a new MacBook M4 laptop, while 15 runner-ups received ₦200,000 each as consolation prizes.

The selection journey moved through three stages. It began with an open application, followed by a structured assessment that tested technical ability and problem-solving. Shortlisted applicants then faced a screening interview where Cardtonic’s team examined their creativity and readiness for real tech challenges. This careful process produced the final group of standout candidates.

One of the winners, Adeniyi James Adebayo, said the laptop and the supportive environment would elevate his productivity and open doors to bigger opportunities. For him, having the right tools brings him closer to his full potential.

Many other participants echoed this excitement, describing Upskill 3.0 as a launchpad to make a meaningful mark in Nigeria’s tech space.

Local Innovation Inspiring Global Relevance

At the prize-giving ceremony for the third edition of Upskill with Cardtonic, keynote speaker Dr. Seun Fakorede delivered an inspiring speech about how young tech geniuses in Nigeria are poised to make a global impact.

In his address, he highlighted the average Nigerian’s unique ability to turn scarcity into creativity. He gave examples such as the tailor who begins by mending clothes and eventually owns a fashion brand, and Nollywood, which was born from a simple desire to tell authentic stories.

He said, “I believe with every fiber of my being that the future belongs to creative minds — those who are ready to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

Dr. Fakorede concluded by motivating the participants and urging them to use the access they have gained through Upskill 3.0 to drive meaningful change within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Using Upskill With Cardtonic to Shape Nigeria’s Fintech Landscape

One of this year’s winners, Osinuga Ifeoluwa, a software engineer, received her MacBook at the Upskill 3.0 prize-giving ceremony. With access to the right tools, she now has the opportunity to develop her skills further and contribute to meaningful tech projects.

Hypothetically, Ifeoluwa could use her knowledge and resources to enhance fintech apps like Cardtonic. She can make features like virtual dollar cards, gift card trading, and online bill payments even more user-friendly and efficient.

Over the next few years, contributions like hers could improve the app experience for millions of Nigerians, making financial transactions smoother and more accessible while supporting the growth of the digital economy.

This scenario highlights the potential of Upskill with Cardtonic to empower young innovators. In other words, Cardtonic is making sure Nigerian youths are taking front seats in the development of the country and Africa at large.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Tech and Youth in Nigeria

The previous Upskill editions have proven that when young Nigerians are given the proper support and environment, their potential is limitless, and the Upskill initiative hopes to do the same.

Beyond the winners, initiatives like this inspire thousands of youths to pursue careers in tech, explore new ideas, and solve real-world problems. Access to tools and guidance can turn passion into impact, whether in fintech, healthtech, edtech, or other tech niches that make life easier for the average Nigerian.

As more young innovators connect, collaborate, and share ideas, Nigeria’s tech ecosystem will continue to grow stronger, more creative, and more resilient. And with events like Upskill, combined with forward-thinking companies like Cardtonic, the next generation of tech leaders will drive national growth.

Closing Thoughts

If someone asks you where Nigeria’s tech scene will be in the next five years, your mind would instantly light up with exciting possibilities.

However, one thing is clear: with programs like the Upskill initiative preparing young Nigerian innovators, the future is brighter than ever, as every laptop and every opportunity offered through Upskill helps shape a generation ready to take Nigeria’s technology to the next level.

The journey is just getting started, and the sky is obviously just the starting point.