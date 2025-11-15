Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has acknowledged the weight of Wilfred Ndidi’s absence ahead of Sunday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo, calling the midfielder’s suspension a “big miss”, but has insisted the Super Eagles remain mentally primed and fully equipped to finish the job.

Awaziem, who delivered a strong performance and an assist in Nigeria’s 4–1 extra-time win over Gabon in the semifinal in Rabat, said the group is marching into the final with conviction, hunger, and a clear understanding of what’s at stake.

We deserve the win — now the focus is Sunday

Speaking after the victory, the centre-back reflected on both the team’s dominance and his own contribution:

“It was really an amazing performance for the team, not just for me. I’m really excited that I got some minutes and also the win and the assist.

“I’m really happy that we got the win yesterday, which we deserve, and now we just focus on the next game on Sunday.”

Awaziem described the semifinal triumph as only step one in Nigeria’s larger mission to return to the World Cup stage after missing Qatar 2022.

“First we had the first game which was the first step and yes, we won the game. Now we already know what is at stake. We know that this is another step closer to the World Cup.

So we just keep the same spirit, the same energy that we used in the first game.”

“We’re definitely going to miss him” — Ndidi’s suspension felt

Ndidi’s absence due to accumulated yellow cards is a major setback, and Awaziem did not shy away from admitting it.

“We’re definitely going to miss him.”

But the defender stressed that the Super Eagles’ strength lies in their depth, and in the trust the players and coaching staff have in one another.

“But we have other players as well who can play the same position and who are good as well. We trust everyone. The coach trusts everyone, everyone’s ability, and I just hope that whoever comes in the position of Wilfred is going to try to do better than him or try to give it all so that the team can come out with a victory.”

A final with everything on the line

Nigeria now prepares to face DR Congo on Sunday in Rabat. The winner moves on to the inter-confederation playoff in March 2026, the final and most brutal hurdle on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A place at the mundial is within reach, and despite the setbacks, Awaziem says the Super Eagles are stepping into Sunday with one mindset: Same spirit. Same energy. Same belief.