Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its audited financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, demonstrating resilience and sustained growth across key performance indicators.

Highlights of the financial results which was uploaded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) portal on Thursday, 13 November 2025 shows that the bank delivered robust results across key financial metrics including Gross Earnings, which stood at ₦748.7 billion, up from ₦512.9 billion in H1 2024; Net Interest Income, which rose to ₦420.4 billion, compared to ₦326.4 billion in H1 2024; and Customer Deposits, which grew to ₦7.2 trillion, from ₦5.9 trillion in FY 2024.

Similarly, the bank’s Net Revenue increased to ₦444.4 billion, compared to ₦396.8 billion in H1 2024.

Fidelity Bank continued to expand its digital banking footprint, enhance customer experience, and support key sectors of the economy. The bank’s loan book grew, with Net Loans and Advances expanding to ₦4.9 trillion, up from ₦4.4 trillion in FY 2024, reflecting increased support for businesses and individuals. Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing loans well within acceptable limits.

The bank’s capital raising initiatives have further strengthened its financial position, ensuring readiness to meet new regulatory requirements and pursue growth opportunities. Fidelity Bank’s strong liquidity profile and robust governance framework provide a solid foundation for continued success.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was rrecognisedas the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.