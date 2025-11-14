Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles took a major step toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a commanding 4–1 extra-time victory over Gabon in Rabat; a statement win that also showcased the identity Nigeria are beginning to forge under the Malian tactician.

Chelle’s men overturned a tense, emotionally charged contest with goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, and a late, ruthless double from Victor Osimhen to secure their place in Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against DR Congo. But even in triumph, the coach refused to get carried away.

“This is nothing yet” — Chelle’s message after the win

Speaking after the emphatic performance, Chelle praised the commitment and maturity of his squad but warned that the mission is still unfinished.

“I’m very proud of these guys because every time, they stay focused on what I ask and what I want, and they show it on the pitch. Once again, the word for today was passion working together, and having the same mindset. They did it.

“But the reality is that this is nothing yet, because in two days we have another game. Maybe after the second game, we will go home with a smile.”

The victory over Gabon was a test of character. Nigeria had entered the clash on the back of a turbulent buildup, including internal tension over unpaid allowances, but Chelle’s squad responded with grit, control, and a rediscovered attacking edge, hallmarks of the identity he insists they are still shaping.

Building a new Super Eagles identity

Chelle spoke openly about the evolution of the team under his guidance, stressing the importance of establishing a clear football philosophy.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened before. Since I came, we’ve tried to work and create an identity. We always talk about the sport project, the game model.

“The most important thing for a team is to create an identity: how you play in defence and how you play in attack. That’s why we try to improve every time, in every FIFA window.”

The coach admitted that short international windows limit tactical preparation, but he highlighted the group’s rapid improvement.

“You only get two or three training sessions during FIFA windows. Now, this group, these guys, they’ve improved mentally, technically, and they understand what I want to do with them.”

High stakes ahead: Nigeria vs DR Congo

Nigeria now face DR Congo, who shocked Cameroon with a stoppage-time goal to reach the final. The pressure spikes again, as the winner will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs, the last hurdle to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But Chelle’s squad will walk into the battle with caution: Wilfred Ndidi is suspended, a major blow in midfield. Osimhen, Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Nwabali, Frank Onyeka, and Amas Obasogie are all also one yellow card away from missing the intercontinental playoff, should Nigeria qualify.

For Chelle, the test now is discipline, energy, and execution under extreme stakes.

Nigeria have taken one big step.

But as the coach himself insists; “this is nothing yet.”