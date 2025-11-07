Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, has congratulated Kingsley Udeh, SAN, on his appointment as Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology by President Bola Tinubu.

“When the light shines steadily, it is only fitting that the lamp be placed higher for all to see. So it is with leadership, where excellence begets continuity and faithful stewardship attracts greater responsibility,” Mr Ukwueze said in his congratulatory message to Mr Udeh on Thursday, 6 November.

“It is on this note that I, on behalf of the government and the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, convey my heartfelt congratulations to my friend, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, on his deserved swearing-in today as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology by President Bola Tinubu.”

The chairman said Mr Udeh’s appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a clear recognition of excellence, intellect and capacity.

“A fine legal mind and a thoroughbred technocrat, he has consistently distinguished himself in every public office he has held. From his impactful service as Special Adviser to the former Governor on Education, through his transformative leadership as Commissioner for Rural Development, Enugu State, and later as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State, Dr Udeh championed far-reaching reforms that transformed rural development, strengthened the justice system and enhanced access to justice for all,” he said.

Mr Ukwueze thanked President Tinubu for the appointment, saying that it reflects his administration’s commitment to merit and competence.

“I equally pay glowing commendation to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, a manager of men and resources, a builder of bridges, a modern wonder in the realms of governance, whose visionary leadership continues to raise the bar in human capital development and inclusive leadership.”

Mr Ukwueze said Mr Udeh’s appointment is yet another testament to Governor Mbah’s deliberate investment in grooming capable leaders and positioning Enugu State firmly at the centre of national relevance. “The tomorrow is here philosophy being translated into realities,” he added.

“As Dr Udeh assumes this national responsibility, I do not doubt that he will bring his characteristic brilliance, discipline and innovative spirit to bear in transforming Nigeria’s Science, Technology, and Innovation landscape.

“Once again, congratulations, Honourable Minister K.T. Udeh, SAN.”