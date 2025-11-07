Renowned journalist and press freedom advocate, Dapo Olorunyomi, is billed to deliver the 2025 Faculty of Arts Distinguished Alumni Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Mr Olorunyomi is the publisher of Nigeria’s leading investigative news platform, Premium Times, and chief executive of the West African media think tank, Centre of Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

He will speak on the theme: “AI, Social Media & the Reconfiguration of Democratic Power in Nigeria.”

The event is slated for Tuesday, 18 November, at 11 a.m. in Oduduwa Hall, OAU. It will also be streamed live via Zoom.

The Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series, one of the oldest academic traditions of the Faculty of Arts, features one notable alumnus each year. The Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, will host the event this year, with senior members of the university community expected in attendance.

Mr Olorunyomi, an alumnus of the Department of English and a leading figure in Nigeria’s investigative journalism and media innovation, is the sole speaker for the 2025 edition.

He has been at the forefront of accountability journalism and media development for over four decades. He has played a pivotal role in shaping investigative journalism, promoting press freedom, and mentoring generations of journalists across Africa.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Gbenga Fasiku, said the lecture series is designed to celebrate accomplished graduates and expose students to ideas shaping contemporary society.

“The Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series has existed for decades and honours graduates who have excelled globally,” Mr Fasiku said. “Only one speaker is featured at a time, and their records speak for them.”

Mr Fasiku described Mr Olorunyomi as an “outstanding and pioneering journalist” whose work in investigative and guerrilla reporting helped resist authoritarian pressure during Nigeria’s military era.

“His bravery placed him at the forefront of the struggle for truth and justice,” he said. “His role in establishing the Independent Communications Network Limited—which published The News, Tempo and PM News—was instrumental during the push for democracy.”

The lecturer added that the 2025 lecture would help students and the wider public understand how technology and social media are reshaping democratic power.

“It is a public lecture, and we expect participation from within and outside Nigeria,” he added. “The Zoom link has already been published for wider engagement.”

Also expected at the event is Remi Adeoti, chair of the Faculty Alumni Lecture Series.

About Dapo Olorunyomi

Mr Olorunyomi is the publisher of Premium Times and chief executive of the CJID.

His work as editor during the years of military dictatorship in Nigeria earned him the 1995 International Editor of the Year Award of the World Press Review, and the Press Freedom Award (1996) of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), New York.

In 2020, he was a co-recipient of the International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In 2025, he was honoured with the Christopher Kolade Award for Media Leadership and Excellence in Nigeria.

He is also a recipient of Nigeria’s national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) for his work in support of democracy and freedom.