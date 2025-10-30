Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has declared open the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West zonal public hearing on the party’s constitution review and amendment exercise, describing it as a defining moment to renew, strengthen, and consolidate the institutional foundation, internal democracy, and unity of the APC across Nigeria.

The event, held Thursday at the Banquet Hall of the Muhammadu Buhari Government House, brought together APC leaders and stakeholders from across the North-West geopolitical zone. including members of the National Assembly, Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, State Chairmen, members of the Constitution Review Committee, and other party leaders. to deliberate on proposed amendments aimed at promoting inclusivity, transparency, and accountability within the party.

In his keynote address, Governor Radda said the exercise was personally significant to him, not only as the Governor of Katsina State but also as a pioneer member of the APC National Working Committee. He recalled being part of the team that drafted the first APC Constitution under the leadership of Chief John Oyegun, an experience he said continues to shape his political journey and strengthen his belief in the ideals of the party.

“The APC gave many of us the platform to serve our people. It is therefore our collective duty to respect its constitution, strengthen its institutions, and uphold discipline within its ranks,” he said. “Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our party continues to grow stronger, driven by vision, planning, and purposeful leadership”. He emphasised that the constitutional review was not about personalities but about principles; not about division but renewal; not about short-term politics but the long-term stability of the great party.

“As the political and demographic heartland of the APC, the North-West must lead this process with honesty, foresight, and integrity,” he stated. “Our aim must be to strengthen internal democracy and ensure credible primaries that reflect the will of grassroots members; promote accountability and transparency in leadership and party finances; encourage inclusivity by ensuring fair representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities; clarify roles and responsibilities to prevent conflicts and overlaps; and embed discipline and ethical conduct in all party activities.”

He urged participants to use the public hearing as an opportunity to listen, exchange ideas, and build consensus that reflects shared values and unity of purpose. “The contributions made here will form the North-West’s official position for submission to the National Committee a position that truly represents our collective wisdom and integrity,” Governor Radda noted. Governor Radda who also serves as Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, reaffirmed the collective support of all APC Governors in the region for the constitutional review process.

He said their shared objective was to continue building a stronger and more vibrant APC capable of leading Nigeria toward peace, progress, and prosperity. He described the exercise as a defining moment in the evolution of the party and expressed gratitude to party leaders, delegates, and stakeholders who attended despite their busy schedules.

Mr Radda paid a glowing tribute to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and commitment to strengthening the APC nationwide. He also commended the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for sustaining the reform drive, and lauded former President Muhammadu Buhari as “the moral compass and father of modern Nigerian democracy,” whose legacy continues to inspire the APC family.

Representing the Chairman of the APC Constitution Review Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, was Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Chairman of the Cross River State APC and South-South representative on the Committee. Mr Eba conveyed Governor Buni’s goodwill message and commended Governor Radda for hosting the important zonal hearing, describing him as “a symbol of hope for Nigeria’s next generation of leaders.”

He explained that the review became necessary as the party’s constitution, last amended in March 2022, no longer adequately reflects the APC’s expanded structure and evolving realities. “It is an anomaly that a Governor who completes his term would not automatically qualify as a member of the National Executive Committee of the party. This and other gaps are what the current review seeks to address,” Eba said.

He further disclosed that the nationwide consultation, which began in April, had received hundreds of submissions from stakeholders focused on inclusiveness, transparency, and effective leadership. The goal, he said, is to produce a harmonized, progressive constitution that embodies the collective will of all APC members ahead of the next National Convention.

In his welcome address, the Katsina State APC Chairman, Sani Aliyu Ahmed Daura, described the constitutional review as “a clear testament to the APC’s commitment to internal growth, unity, and long-term stability.” He noted that the exercise would provide the party with a more vibrant and people-oriented foundation for the future. Mr Daura also commended Governor Radda visionary leadership in transforming Katsina State across all sectors education, health, agriculture, security, and social welfare saying his leadership had restored confidence and direction both to the party and the state.

He further reaffirmed the party’s loyalty to President Tinubu’s reform agenda. Goodwill messages were delivered by Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, member of the House of Representatives representing the South-East on the Committee; the Speakers of the Kebbi and Jigawa State Houses of Assembly representing their Governors; and the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Idris Muhammad Gobir, who represented the Sokoto State Governor.

Several other APC leaders from across the region also expressed their support and solidarity with the exercise. Among dignitaries in attendance were the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; Senator Nasir Sani Zangon Daura representing Katsina North; fifteen members of the House of Representatives from Katsina; all thirty-four local government chairmen; APC State Chairmen from Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Yobe; members of the Katsina State Executive Council; former Deputy Governors; members of the National Working Committee; ALGON representatives; and party legal advisers.