The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Mohammed Khalid Othman, a professor, on his appointment as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA). Mr Othman’s appointment was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Ali Abubakar Jatau, following the 36th Special Meeting of the Council held at the Grand Amber Hotel and Suites, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Governor Radda described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Mr Othman’s distinguished academic career and leadership record, noting that his vast experience as a scholar, researcher, and administrator will greatly benefit both the University and the wider education sector. He commended the Governing Council for conducting a rigorous and transparent selection process, which saw Mr Othman emerge from a pool of highly qualified candidates through merit and competence.

“Prof Othman is a respected academic and an outstanding son of Katsina State whose contributions to agricultural research and higher education are widely acknowledged. His emergence as Vice Chancellor reflects excellence, integrity, and years of dedicated service,” the Governor said. Gone expressed confidence that under Mr Othman’s leadership, FUDMA will witness stronger academic performance, improved research capacity, and deeper community engagement, in line with the University’s founding vision.

Mr Othman, a proud son of Katsina State from Bindawa Local Government Area, is a renowned Agricultural Engineer and an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained his first, second, and third degrees. He has served in various capacities, including as Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services (NAERLS), ABU Zaria, and is currently a member of the FUDMA Governing Council representing the Senate.

Governor Radda assured the new Vice Chancellor of his administration’s continued support and collaboration with the University toward strengthening education, research, and innovation in the state. “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State, I congratulate Prof. Mohammed Khalid Othman on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma. We pray for Allah’s guidance and wisdom as he leads the institution to greater excellence,” Governor Radda said.