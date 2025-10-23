LG Electronics Nigeria and Ecobank Nigeria have joined forces to redefine smart living for Nigerians through a groundbreaking partnership that blends cutting-edge AI technology with accessible financing solutions. Unveiled at the LG Smart TV AI Press Conference held at Ecobank’s Victoria Island headquarters, this collaboration aims to make premium smart home experiences affordable and attainable by pairing LG’s innovative AI-powered TVs with Ecobank’s flexible Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) scheme. Together, this collaboration is removing barriers between technology and consumers, setting a new benchmark for connected living in Nigeria.



At the event, LG introduced its latest lineup of AI Smart TVs, featuring OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD models powered by LG ThinQ AI. This proprietary platform learns user preferences, responds to voice commands, and seamlessly integrates with other LG smart appliances. These innovations underscore LG’s commitment to evolving beyond traditional smart devices and delivering a fully connected, intelligent home experience tailored to modern lifestyles.

To boost accessibility and affordability, LG announced this strategic partnership with Ecobank Nigeria to offer a flexible EMI payment scheme. This initiative enables customers to own LG Smart TVs and other appliances while conveniently spreading payments over time. The partnership highlights both organizations’ shared dedication to financial inclusion and ensuring premium technology is within reach for a broader consumer base.

During the event, Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, emphasized that LG’s goal has always been to make innovation part of everyday life by integrating Artificial Intelligence across its product range. “Our AI-powered products are designed to simplify living, enhance comfort and create a connected lifestyle for our customers. With AI at the heart of our innovation, LG continues to redefine what it means to live smart,” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Adeola Ogunyemi, Head, Distribution Channels/Sales, Ecobank Nigeria, said, “We believe technology should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few. Our partnership with LG is a powerful step toward democratizing smart living by offering flexible payment plans that put premium AI-powered devices within reach of more Nigerians. By combining Ecobank’s financial expertise with LG’s cutting-edge innovation, we are creating opportunities for households to embrace smarter, more connected lifestyles without the burden of upfront costs.

“This collaboration goes beyond financing; it’s about empowering Nigerians to experience the future of living today. As smart homes become the new norm, Ecobank is proud to support this transformation by providing convenient, affordable solutions that enhance quality of life. Together with LG, we are unlocking the potential of AI technology to deliver comfort, convenience, and connectivity to homes across Nigeria, making smart living not a luxury, but a reality.”

Beyond Smart TVs, LG showcased how its AI ecosystem extends to other categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, all designed to communicate, adapt, and respond to user behavior. Together, these appliances create smart living environments that promote efficiency, convenience, and sustainability at home.

Highlighting LG’s global leadership, the company recently earned 17 awards at the inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards, including the prestigious Best of IFA title. Recognized among over 1,800 companies, LG was honored across 16 categories spanning Mobility, Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, Design, and Smart Home. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, the world’s first wireless transparent TV, won both Best of IFA and Best in Home Entertainment, cementing LG’s dominance in advanced television technology. Additional accolades included five Category Best awards and 11 Category Honoree recognitions, reinforcing LG’s reputation as a global innovation leader.

The LG Smart TV AI Press Conference at Ecobank HQ showcased LG’s commitment to advancing intelligent automation in Nigeria and Africa. As the age of automation unfolds, LG continues to pioneer innovations that transform houses into connected homes, bringing comfort, control, and creativity to everyday life.

For more information about LG TVs, please visit https://www.lg.com/africa/tvs.