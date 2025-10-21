Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of an unconditional grant of N250,000 for each outstanding MSME exhibiting at the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic held in Katsina on Tuesday. The Vice President disclosed this at the Continental Events & Sports Complex, Katsina, adding that over 39,000 MSMEs in Katsina State have received approximately N2.5 billion from federal interventions, while 23 rural enterprises accessed over N112 million under the Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never backed down from creating a conducive environment for Nigerian MSMEs. This N250,000 grant is non-repayable and demonstrates our commitment to removing barriers that have historically held back our enterprises,” Shettima stated. He revealed that the federal government has launched a N75 billion MSME Intervention Fund through the Bank of Industry, providing up to N5 million in loans to 75,000 MSMEs nationwide at 9 per cent annual interest, alongside a N50 billion Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme supporting one million nano businesses with N50,000 each across 774 local governments.

The Vice President commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for establishing the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, describing the initiative as proof that the governor means business in building small enterprises into national and global brands.

Responding, Governor Radda announced a six-month post-event mentorship programme for all entrepreneurs participating in the clinic, revealing that over 100,000 beneficiaries across the state’s 34 local governments have received support through KASEDA since 2023. The governor disclosed that Katsina has established a N5.5 billion MSME fund, with over N1 billion already disbursed to 701 businesses, making the state a model for enterprise development in northern Nigeria.

“This clinic will stand out from all others. I have directed KASEDA to work with SMEDAN, BOI, NITDA, NEPC, SON, FIRS, and CAC to provide post-event support to every registered participant. The clinic does not end today,” Governor Radda declared. He announced that every entrepreneur will be enrolled in a six-month business tracking programme, receive continued support in access to finance and certification, have their data integrated into the KASEDA MSME Portal, and participate in targeted capacity-building sessions.

The governor revealed that his administration has completed an MSME census and cluster mapping, developed a state MSME policy with a five-year strategic plan, established common facility centres in fashion, leather, and food processing, and trained 1,500 youth under the NATA-MASP apprenticeship programme.

Vice President Shettima noted that Katsina is home to over 1.7 million MSMEs operating in clusters covering agriculture, trade, crafts, services, and digital industries, with strong participation by women and youth demonstrating inclusive prosperity. He disclosed that the Federal Government and Katsina State Government jointly launched the N5 billion Katsina State MSME Growth Fund in June 2024, which has disbursed over N576 million to 237 beneficiaries.

The Vice President stated that the Expanded MSME Clinic brings government closer to small businesses, allowing them to engage directly with regulatory agencies, financial institutions including Bank of Industry, Access Bank, and Wema Bank, and support organis add rions like CAC, NAFDAC, and SMEDAN for on-the-spot solutions. He urged partner agencies to go beyond providing solutions by ensuring continuous guidance and follow-up with entrepreneurs.

Governor Radda thanked the Vice President for extending his stay in Katsina to personally grace the 1st Katsina MSME Awards and the Dikko Social Innovation Academy Graduation Ceremony. Speaking earlier, the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe, said Vice President Kashim Shettima presence shows his humility and strong support for innovation, enterprise, and youth empowerment.

Mr Jobe praised the Federal Government for creating and strengthening the National MSME Council, saying it has helped many small businesses grow. He also appreciated federal agencies like SMEDAN, BOA, NEXIM, SON, ITF, and NAFDAC for partnering with the state to support entrepreneurs.

Also speaking, the Director-General of KASEDA, Aisha Aminu, noted that the clinic coincides with KASEDA’s second anniversary, describing it as a perfect gift that reflects shared passion for MSME development. The DG announced that over 500 exhibitors and participants from dozens of agencies gathered at the clinic to solve real business problems, with KASEDA working closely with SMEDAN, BOI, NEXIM Bank, NITDA, NEPC, and SON to provide post-event support including business formalization, certification, access to finance and mentorship.

The event attracted federal ministers, heads of MSME-enabling agencies, over 500 exhibitors and participants, development partners, and captains of industry from across Nigeria. The event received goodwill messages from Mr Tola Johnson,Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agencies of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Charles Odii, Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello; and the rep of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dignitaries at the event include Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa; Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa; Speaker Katsina State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; former Governors Shehu Shema; Malam Aminu Bello Masari among other top dignitaries.