Three staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja and several others have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen at Aloma, a community in Kogi State, a few minutes’ drive from the Benue border.

The INEC staff, all women identified as Chinenye Oji, Adamaka Anih, and Catherine Temaugee, were said to be on official assignment to Anambra State ahead of the forthcoming governorship election when they were abducted alongside other passengers, including the wife of the driver.

The off-cycle governorship election holds on 8 November.

A relation of one of the victims, who does not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES that they were travelling in a Sienna bus that they boarded in Utako, Abuja, early Tuesday when they were abducted.

“The victims had boarded a Sienna bus from Utako, Abuja, early Tuesday morning, heading to Anambra for pre-election duties, including the printing of the voters’ register and other preparatory materials for the election scheduled for the first week of November,” he said.

The source, who shared an audio recording detailing the incident, added that the abduction occurred around 3 p.m. along the Aloma highway.

The kidnappers reportedly ambushed the vehicle, fired several gunshots, and shattered the windscreen. Although the bullets did not hit any of the passengers, the attackers forced the car to a halt and took control of all occupants, whom they marched into the forest.

However, they released an elderly woman who had difficulty walking due to a leg ailment. The gunmen also freed the driver to escort the old woman back to the nearest town.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the abducted persons remained unknown.

Security agencies in the area have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, said he was unaware of the development.

“I haven’t gotten any information on that for now,” Mr Aya said. “I’ll call the DPO in that area to confirm what actually happened,” Mr Aya told PREMIUM TIMES.

Efforts to speak with the INEC spokesperson, Samuel Olumekun, were also unsuccessful as he did not pick up calls to his mobile telephone, nor did he respond to a text message sent to him.

Aloma, a community in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, lies on the border with Benue State. It has recorded several security breaches in recent months, particularly along the Ajaokuta–Otukpo highway, a notorious route for kidnappings.