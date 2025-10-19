The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has renewed his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming the state’s power and energy landscape through collaboration, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Alongside his counterparts from Kano and Jigawa states as well as the leadership of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and Future Energies Africa, Governor Radda successfully participated in a two-day high-level strategic summit on renewable and clean energy held in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco.

Energy transition to a lower-carbon and more environment-friendly future represents a huge economic and social opportunity that Katsina and its sister states of Kano and Jigawa are striving to leverage using every available forum.

Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Energy, Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, were also in attendance. The Katsina delegation also included Abubakar Abdullahi Matazu, General Manager of the Rural Electrification Board (REB), and Engr. Abdulaziz Kabir Abdullahi, representing the Department of Power and Energy.

The meeting focused on developing a coordinated framework for expanding electricity access to unserved and underserved communities, enhancing grid stability, and improving energy security across the three states. Discussions also centered on the establishment of a Joint Regulatory Commission, designed to harmonize regional energy policies and strengthen public-private partnerships for sustainable electricity delivery.

Governor Radda reiterated Katsina State’s commitment to leveraging its vast renewable energy potential—particularly in solar and wind resources—to support both domestic and industrial demand. He emphasised that energy remains the bedrock of economic development and expressed the state’s readiness to work with credible partners to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all citizens.

“Our administration is determined to bridge the energy access gap and ensure that every sector—from education and healthcare to agriculture and industry—benefits from stable and clean electricity,” Governor Radda stated. “This partnership with KEDCO and Future Energies Africa aligns with our blueprint for sustainable growth and reflects our shared vision for regional energy integration,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolution among the three governors to pursue coordinated investments in power infrastructure, accelerate renewable energy deployment, and attract credible investors through transparent and investor-friendly policies.

The engagement in Marrakech marks another bold step in the Radda administration’s drive to position Katsina State as a model for subnational energy leadership in Northern Nigeria and a key player in the nation’s energy transition and economic diversification agenda.

The Morocco energy conference focused on energy transition as countries in the Middle East and North Africa and Sub Sahara region boost renewable capacity with new projects.

Katsina State was represented by a high-level delegation led by Governor Radda. The state under Mr Radda is seriously developing new renewable energy projects, with a focus on solar energy.