Actress Eve Esin announced on her Instagram page that she tied the knot with her Ghanaian husband, Suleman.

She posted her wedding photos with the hashtag #LoveFoundMe2025.

The ceremony took place in Akwa Ibom.

Esin, who began acting in 2008, became known for films such as Blue, Mad Sex, Royal War, Indecent Desire, and others.

Shawn Faqua’s traditional wedding

Actor Shawn Faqua announced on his Instagram page that he tied the knot traditionally with his partner, Sharon Maduekwe.

The ceremony occurred privately and was attended by close friends and family members.

Shawn and Sharon were dressed in traditional Igbo attire. The event followed Faqua’s earlier announcement of his engagement to Sharon.

Faqua rose to fame after playing Vincent in Lagos Cougars and featured in films including Out of the Ghetto, After the Proposal, Oasis, Red Cards, and others.

Terry G sought prayers

Street-hop singer Terry G announced on his Instagram Story that he needed his fans to pray for him, without disclosing the reason.

The 39-year-old singer described feeling overwhelmed and likened his emotional state to “drowning in an ocean of silence.”

Terry G, whose real name is Gabriel Amanyi, became known for his hit song Run Mad.

Burna Boy’s Port Harcourt made

Burna Boy disclosed in an interview with Rolling Stone that his family and the community that raised him remained his anchor to reality.

The Grammy winner described his family as his compass and his community as the mirror that reflected his true self.

He praised his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also manages him, for being more than a business partner—calling her a vital link to his identity.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, rose to fame in 2012 after releasing Like to Party, the lead single from his debut album L.I.F.E. in 2013.

Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’

Filmmaker Funke Akindele revealed during the FilmOne end-of-year exhibitor showcase that her upcoming film Behind The Scenes was born from divine instruction that altered her production plans.

She said she initially planned to work on the sequel to A Tribe Called Judah and had already begun rehearsals before being spiritually led to make a different project.

The 38-year-old filmmaker added that despite exploring other scripts and collaborations, she continued to receive divine guidance to focus elsewhere.

Akindele explained that the idea for Behind The Scenes came from a single, deeply relatable moment of inspiration.

The film, starring Tobi Bakare, Veeiye, Uzor Arukwe, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Ibrahim Chatta, will be released in cinemas nationwide on 12 December.

Iya Ile Okan’s death

Actor Kunle Afod announced on his Instagram page the death of his senior colleague, Iya Ile Okan.

Afod expressed sorrow over her passing and prayed for the repose of her soul.

The actress died barely a year after Afod visited her in Ogun State, where she spoke about her struggles since leaving Nollywood.

In August, Afod revisited her as her health deteriorated, and she revealed she could no longer afford her medical bills.

He appealed to the public for donations and financial support.

Iya Ile Okan’s career spanned decades, and she earned respect for her portrayal of traditional Yoruba roles.

Arise TV anchor Sommie buried in Anambra

The remains of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu were laid to rest in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the newscaster died in September during an armed robbery attack at her home in Abuja.

She was interred on Saturday after a funeral Mass at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Agulu.

Family, friends, colleagues, and dignitaries, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, attended the burial.

Delivering the homily, Reverend Father Peter Ezewuzie consoled the family and urged them to take solace in Sommie’s quality of life.

Mr Obi, who hailed from the same hometown, described her death as heartbreaking and called it a painful reminder of Nigeria’s insecurity.

Phyna Abuja fight

BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna revealed on her Instagram page that the viral video showing her in a heated altercation with a woman at a hotel in Abuja was genuine.

The incident occurred over an unresolved financial dispute involving N200,000.

Phyna denied claims that she was beaten during the altercation, insisting that the other party was hospitalised instead.

Adesua Etomi’s life-threatening incident

Actress Adesua Etomi recounted on her Instagram page a life-threatening incident in June that led to an emergency surgery while she was in the UK with her husband, Banky W, and their two children.

She disclosed that the surgery, though serious, was not the most traumatic part of her ordeal.

Etomi said her survival depended on divine intervention and expressed gratitude for a renewed zeal for life.

She urged her followers to embrace mindfulness and gratitude.

Adekunle Gold gifted Imisi an iPhone 17

Singer Adekunle Gold gifted Imisi, the winner of BBNaija Season 10, an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Imisi announced the gift on her Instagram Story.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, a high-end model, was valued between N2.75 million and N3.8 million, depending on storage capacity.

Before the show ended, the Fuji crooner, who rooted for Imisi and co-housemate Mensan, expressed excitement about meeting the reality TV stars.

Davido announced 5ive Nigeria tour

Davido announced on his X page that his 5ive Tour would return to Nigeria, with performances scheduled across Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

He revealed that the Nigerian leg would begin in Uyo on 26 October, continue in Yola on 29 October, Enugu on 1 November, and conclude with shows in Ibadan on 9 November and Lagos on 25 December.

After his North American tour, the award-winning singer expressed excitement about performing at home, saying the Nigerian edition was special.

5ive was released on 18 April 2025 under Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music.

Cyberbullying: Mandy Kiss got woman, daughter arrested

Content creator Mandy Kiss announced on her Instagram Story that she secured the arrest of a mother and daughter, known online as Honeymoon and Mormor, for cyberbullying her.

The dispute began when the duo posted a video criticising Mandy Kiss for her “sex with 100 men in 24 hours” stunt.

They accused her of self-destruction and warned that she would perish unless she changed her ways.

Mandy Kiss issued a warning for them to stop using her name. Still, the situation intensified when they released another video attacking her family and faith, and insulting members of her church.

After initially filing a lawsuit, Mandy Kiss travelled to Ondo State and facilitated their arrest.

Regina Daniels’s marriage

Actress Regina Daniels accused her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of domestic violence in a series of viral videos.

In one clip, a tearful Daniels was seen being consoled by friends as she levelled allegations against Mr Nwoko, who represents Delta North in the Senate.

She stated she could no longer endure the alleged abuse in their marriage.

The matter escalated after Sammy West, who claimed to be her brother, alleged on Instagram that Mr Nwoko physically assaulted his sister and sent thugs to harass the family.

He insisted it was not the first incident.

As of the reporting time, Mr Nwoko had not addressed the allegations.

The alleged assault occurred weeks after Daniels posted a prank video featuring her husband on Instagram.

The video showed Mr Nwoko walking in on Daniels in the restroom while a song with controversial lyrics played in the background, which appeared to offend him.

Mr Nwoko left a light-hearted comment under the post: “This wife of my old, as I call her. Come here.”

The couple, who married in 2019, have two children.