Promasidor Nigeria is helping students think more clearly about their future through its career guidance programme, Harness Your Dream, which recently held its latest edition in Lagos. The initiative, a key part of the company’s youth empowerment efforts, brought together students, educators, government officials, and professionals for a day of mentorship, motivation, and career insights aimed at junior secondary school students.

Speaking at the event, Promasidor Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr François Gillet, said the company believes education is a powerful driver of change. “Promasidor is more than just a food and beverage company, we’re part of the community,” he said. “Harness Your Dream gives students a chance to understand their strengths, explore different career paths, and start thinking about their future in a focused way.” He also mentioned other initiatives supported by the company, such as Cowbellpedia and Ikun Milk Day, which also aim to support learning and development.

Representing the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, was Mrs Anike Adekanye, former Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District II. She praised Promasidor for sustaining a programme that supports the Lagos State Government’s efforts to prepare young people for success.

“This kind of initiative fits right into the Governor’s vision for a more educated and empowered generation,” Mrs Adekanye said. “Your dreams are important, but they need to be backed by discipline, purpose, and hard work.” She encouraged students to stay curious, keep learning, and understand that the choices they make now will shape their future.

Dr Chinenyem Obasi-Obonga, Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs at Promasidor, highlighted how the programme aligns with global and state goals, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) and the Lagos State THEMES+ agenda. “Our goal is to help students connect the dots between what they’re learning and who they want to become,” she said. “With the right support, there’s no dream that’s out of reach.”

Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Mr Adebayo Olasoju, also spoke at the event, sharing his personal story to show students that no background is too humble for success. “Don’t let your situation define your future,” he said. “What matters is your drive and how much you believe in yourself.”

Students engaged directly with Promasidor staff who shared career advice and personal experiences. These included Mr Olabisi Ajeyomi (Head of Sales and Operations Planning), Mrs Arike Nwachukwu (National Key Account Manager), and Mr Chukwunonso Udeh (Performance and People Services Specialist). They encouraged students to dream big but also plan wisely.

The event was lively and interactive, with students participating in quizzes and games, and some going home with prizes for their enthusiasm and quick thinking.

Other notable attendees included the Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, Promasidor Nigeria, Mrs Efeguom Oriero; representative of the Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Mr Ibrahim Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Mr Leke Banjoko and members of the Education District 6 team.

With Harness Your Dream, Promasidor continues to invest in the next generation, helping young Nigerians believe in their potential, make informed choices, and take confident steps toward a brighter future.