President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of the renowned Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai.

Mr Ukpai died on 6 October, according to a statement from the family. He was 80 years old.

In a tribute issued on Monday, 13 October, Mr Tinubu described the late evangelist as “an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

Mr Tinubu said Mr Ukpai impacted generations with his ministry and that he has gone to be with the Lord.

“He was one of the leaders in the Lord’s army who brought the fervour of revival sweeping across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s. He was a firebrand.

“I recall his Greater Ibadan for Christ crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ crusade in 1985, two phenomenal events in proportion and impact,” he said while acknowledging Mr Ukpai’s humanitarian efforts through his charities, schools, and hospitals.

The president said the cleric’s “mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony.

“He was a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes… He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

The president commiserated with his family, especially his wife, Philomena, his children, and members of his ministry, and prayed that God should grant the late evangelist eternal rest.

Mr Ukpai is the founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He turned 80 on 7 January.

Uma spent most of his adult life in Uyo

Although from Ohafia in Abia State, the late cleric had spent most of his adult life in Uyo, where he hosted hundreds of Christians to a service every Wednesday at his Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association’s cathedral.

In January, his followers gifted him N80 million for his 80th birthday. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State described him as “God’s gift to Akwa Ibom State” during the birthday celebration in Uyo.

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, preached during the birthday celebration and narrated how he (Adeboye) drew strength from Uma when he (Adeboye) lost his son.

Mr Adeboye had described his son’s passing as the “darkest moment” of his life.

Mr Adeboye said Mr Ukpai is “extremely special” to him and the Christian community within and outside Nigeria.

He said he met the evangelist over 40 years ago at a “wonderful” crusade in Lagos and has followed his activities since then.

“If you see me kneeling down to worship God before I stand up here, I know that if I follow the footsteps of a great man like that… I think when I grow a little older, I will want to be like Uma Ukpai,” Mr Adeboye said, causing the audience to laugh out loud.

Mr Adeboye thanked God for Mr Ukpai’s life of service and dedication.

“This is a very great occasion and I feel thoroughly humbled that someone as great as Uma Ukpai could ask me to come and say a word on this special occasion,” he said.