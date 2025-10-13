In continuation of citizens’ engagement programme (gwamnati da jama’a) Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Sunday, led top government officials and elected representatives to Kirikasamma Local Government Area where he commissioned electricity project and flagged off road construction project.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, announced that the governor’s convoy was warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd that filled the streets of towns and villages along the route.

He stated that the 22nd edition of the citizens’ engagement programme in Kirikasamma is designed to promote transparency and accountability. This initiative ensures that government officials communicate openly with citizens by presenting scorecards that outline their achievements and the challenges they face in their respective roles.

Before heading to the main engagement venue, Governor Namadi carried out two significant events: the inauguration of the construction of the Tarabu–Matarar Alhazai–Malanta–Sawo-Iyo–Gishinawo–Gafta Road and the commissioning of a power project implemented by the state government aimed at connecting rural communities to the national grid.

The 23.4-kilometre road project, awarded to Mothercat Nigeria Limited for ₦17.28 billion, aims to enhance access to rural and farming communities.

Governor Namadi mentioned that the road traverses difficult areas of Kirikasamma, significantly boosting agricultural activities, improving produce transportation, and strengthening connections between farmers and markets.

“We can not overemphasise the significance of this road. It will improve agricultural activities, ease the transportation of goods, and strengthen the link between government and local communities. We will continue to build roads across every corner of Jigawa State to ensure access for our people, especially our farmers,” he said.

The governor disclosed that this project is part of the 12 regional road projects—out of 48 awarded in September 2024—valued at ₦150 billion, all designed to open up rural areas, boost agricultural productivity, and promote economic growth.

“We are determined to ensure that every part of the state has access roads that support agricultural growth and connect people to opportunity.”

He further said that the Tarabu–Matarar Alhazai–Malanta–Sawo-Iyo–Gishinawo–Gafta Road is scheduled for completion within three months, with 20% of the work already completed.

“From the report I received today, the work is already about 20% completed. I therefore urge the contractor to speed up the pace to ensure that the work is finished on schedule. I am confident that the contractor has no outstanding certificate with the Jigawa State Government, and I expect continuous, quality work.”

In addition to the road project, the governor commissioned a power project linking nine villages—Tage, Ilallah, Siga, Garin Wakili, Fandunan, Gafta, Baturiya, Una, and Barmaguwa — to the national electricity grid, describing it as another milestone in his administration’s commitment to improving the living standards of rural dwellers through access to power and essential infrastructure.

Speaking at the Citizens Engagement venue, Governor Namadi reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue providing people-oriented projects across all local governments in the state, emphasizing that the Citizens’ Engagement Programme remains a vital platform for transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

“This programme is designed to ensure that government remains close to the people. It allows us to listen, assess our performance, and plan better in line with citizens’ priorities,” the governor stated.

A major highlight of the engagement was the presentation of a compendium of priority needs by community leaders for government consideration and implementation.