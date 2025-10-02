Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has urged young people across the state to draw inspiration from the values, discipline, and sacrifices of past leaders who shaped Katsina State’s evolution and contributed remarkably to Nigeria’s development. He made the call on Thursday during the public presentation of the book titled “100+ Eminent Nigerians from Katsina State: Profiles in Nation-Building and History – Volume One” at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Auditorium, Katsina.

Describing the publication as “more than just a book,” Mr Radda said it represents “a treasure of knowledge, heritage, and inspiration,” chronicling the lives of leaders, reformers, scholars, and patriots whose legacies remain firmly etched in Nigeria’s history. “We owe it to our heroes to preserve this legacy and pass it on with pride. My hope and prayer is for us to make good use of this book and ensure our younger ones learn valuable lessons from it,” he stated.

The governor commended the author for the noble effort and applauded the organising committee for their commitment, while encouraging them to include more unsung heroes in future editions. He tied the book launch to Katsina’s recent 38th anniversary, reminding the audience that the state’s progress is built upon the sacrifices of past generations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, noted that the book carefully documents the achievements of more than one hundred eminent Katsina citizens who contributed significantly to the state and the nation. He revealed that additional volumes are already being planned.

Delivering the keynote address, scholar and technocrat Muttaqa Rabe Darma described Katsina as both the cradle of Hausa civilization and a beacon of nation-building. Mr Darma traced the state’s history from the matriarchal rule of Queen Daurama in Daura through the Bayajidda legend to its rise as a renowned hub of trade, learning, and culture in West Africa. He recalled Katsina’s role as the “Athens of the Sudan,” where great scholars such as Dan Marina and Muhammad Al-Kashnawi made groundbreaking contributions to astronomy, medicine, law, and philosophy.

“Katsina is not just a state. Katsina is memory, legacy, and future. Its story is Nigeria’s story,” Mr Darma declared, praying for lasting peace and prosperity in Katsina and the nation.

The book reviewer, Dr Aliyu Rabi’u Kurfi, praised the remarkable achievements of the personalities featured, noting that their legacies in leadership, scholarship, public service, and enterprise reaffirm Katsina’s place as a cradle of excellence and a pillar of Nigeria’s development. The Chief Launcher, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, commended the organisers and formally unveiled the book. The Wazirin Katsina, Senator Ibrahim M. Ida, who served as Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, and the District Head of Ketare, Alhaji Bello Usman Kankara, described the publication as a worthy tribute to Katsina’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s history. Dignitaries at the event included the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi; Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Faruk Umar; the Emir of Katsina, represented by the Kauran Katsina, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Abdulkadir; former Deputy Governor Alhaji Sirajo Umar Damari; Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada; and top government officials, academics, and traditional rulers. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State 1st October, 2025