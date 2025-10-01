Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the people of Katsina State and all Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 65th Independence Day celebration. The governor described the anniversary as an opportunity for citizens to reflect on Nigeria’s journey toward nationhood and renew their commitment to building a prosperous nation.

Governor Radda acknowledged the challenges facing the country, particularly the security situation, but expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its present difficulties through collective effort. “As we celebrate 65 years of independence, we must recognise that nation-building is a shared responsibility. The security challenges confronting our dear nation require all hands on deck,” he stated.

He appealed to citizens to partner with government at all levels in combating insecurity, emphasising that security agencies alone cannot win the battle without citizens’ cooperation. “I urge every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation, to see security as everyone’s business. Report suspicious movements, provide credible intelligence, and support our security personnel in their efforts to keep us safe,” Radda urged.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for prioritising security and implementing economic reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth. He also praised the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians, describing them as the nation’s greatest asset in overcoming current challenges.

“Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity and unity of purpose. When we work together, there is no challenge too difficult to overcome,” Governor Radda declared. He assured the people of Katsina State of his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring their safety, welfare, and prosperity. He called on all citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of government initiatives aimed at improving security and accelerating sustainable development.

“As we mark this significant milestone, let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of justice, peace, and progress that our founding fathers envisioned for this great nation,” he added. Governor Radda wished all Nigerians a memorable Independence Day celebration and prayed for peace, security, and prosperity in the country.