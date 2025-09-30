Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the people of Katsina State following the state’s outstanding emergence as the overall best performer in Nigeria under the Better Education Service Delivery for All Additional Financing (BESDA-AF) Transforming Education Systems at the State Level (TESS) Project. Governor Radda described the achievement as both “heartwarming and a reflection of my administration’s strong commitment and political will to revamp education in Katsina State under the Building Your Future Agenda.”

The recognition was announced during the opening of the two-day Orientation and Implementation Strategy Planning Meeting organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja. During the meeting, Katsina State was officially declared the top-performing state nationwide. By surpassing Oyo and Adamawa, Katsina secured the highest allocation in the country $12.18 million (₦18.7 billion). Katsina’s top ranking was credited to several factors.

The state upheld proven integrity in project delivery, ensuring that interventions were executed with diligence and credibility. It also demonstrated unmatched transparency and accountability, strictly adhering to World Bank guidelines and strengthening trust in the management of resources. Another key factor was the deployment of seasoned experts and a highly skilled project team, whose professionalism and experience guaranteed that implementation met global standards.

Most importantly, the state delivered tangible results on the ground from rehabilitated schools to the recruitment and deployment of teachers, as well as improved infrastructure that is transforming learning conditions for children across communities. At the conclusion of the evaluation, Katsina State secured the top spot with $12.18 million (₦18.7 billion). Oyo State followed in second place with $9.82 million (₦15.1 billion), while Adamawa State ranked third with $1.97 million (₦3.0 billion).

In his remarks, Governor Radda emphasised that this milestone goes beyond recognition, stressing that it proves that genuine transformation is possible when there is visionary leadership, accountability, and teamwork. “What this shows is that with the right commitment, education can truly be transformed. Our administration has set clear priorities under the Building Your f Future Agenda, and this honor is evidence that those priorities are delivering results,” the Governor said.

He extended special commendation to the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education Zainab Musawa for her passion and dedication towards actualising this dream and the BESDA TESS Project Coordinator and her team for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in securing this national honour.

The governor also acknowledged the role of government officials and development partners, assuring them that his administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that guarantee access, equity, and quality in education. “This victory belongs to the resilient people of Katsina. It is proof that our efforts to build a brighter future for our children are yielding results. The future of education in Katsina State is indeed brighter than ever,” Governor Radda concluded.