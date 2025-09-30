The Katsina State Government has announced plans to partner with Egypt-based medical specialists, Co-Egypt, to establish a standard world-class hospital in the state. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda announced this during a courtesy visit by the Co-Egypt team to Government House, today.

The governor revealed that the state government has acquired an ECHO medical facility for cancer treatment, as well as a laboratory for diagnosing all classifications of blood conditions at the state Imaging Centre nearing completion.

“The state government will partner with the medical specialists in running the centre,” Governor Radda stated stressing that arrangements have been concluded to invite indigenous nuclear medicine doctors to handle sophisticated machines after undergoing training.

“We have made arrangements to train our indigenous doctors who will also train other medical personnel on how to handle some of the machines to be used at the centre, which includes a dialysis unit and doctors’ quarters,” the governor explained.

He further noted that the decision to partner with the Egyptian medical experts stems from the government’s confidence in their proven expertise.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Ahmed Hegozi, an Egyptian medical specialist with Co-Egypt, said: “The main purpose of our visit was to hear from the state governor what he wanted us to do and know the direction of the state government.”

“We will spare no efforts until we see the project come to light. We will do everything possible within our reach to achieve the set goal,” Professor Hegozi assured.

He remarked that “people plant seeds of trees that others will sit under its shade,” reinforcing his team’s commitment to the project. Dr Aliyu Ahmed Anche, who liaises with the Co-Egypt team, shed more light on the partnership, stating that the experts desire to collaborate with the state government to manage the multi-billion naira imaging and cancer centre.

Dr Anche commended Governor Radda “for declaring readiness to provide all that is required to ensure the realization of the hospital establishment in Katsina.” The Commissioner for Health, Dr Musa Adamu Funtua, accompanied by heads of parastatals under the ministry, led the delegation to Government House.