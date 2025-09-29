Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has once again honoured two gallant Divisional Police Officers serving in the state who were recently celebrated at the national level by the Nigeria Police Force for their outstanding performance and courage. The governor presented two motor vehicles each to Superintendent Garba Ibrahim of Jibia Division and CSP Isiyaku Suleiman of Faskari Division in recognition of their sacrifice, resilience, and remarkable achievements in tackling insecurity in their respective communities.

The presentation took place on Monday at Muhammadu Buhari House, Government House Katsina, during a ceremony attended by the two officers, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, and the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa. It will be recalled that in July this year, Governor Radda had earlier received the two officers shortly after they were honoured at the 2024 Nigeria Police Force Awards in Abuja.

Superintendent Garba Ibrahim was named Divisional Police Officer of the Year for his leadership in Jibia, a volatile border community with complex security challenges, while CSP Isyaku Suleiman won second place for the prestigious Gallantry Award of the Year. Speaking at Monday’s presentation ceremony, Governor Radda described their achievements as a source of pride for both Katsina State and the Nigeria Police Force.

“These recognitions are not just honours to your personalities, but to our state as a whole. You have stood firm in difficult terrains, providing leadership and courage in service. On behalf of the government and people of Katsina, I am presenting these vehicles to you as a token of appreciation for your commitment to restoring peace in our communities. Katsina is proud of you,” the governor stated. He further commended the Inspector General of Police for acknowledging the efforts of officers serving in Katsina and pledged his administration’s continued support to security agencies in the fight against crime and insecurity.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu , said the national recognition of the officers was a clear testament to their hard work and the joint commitment of security agencies in the state to safeguarding lives and property. “These officers are symbols of dedication and resilience. Their awards reflect not just personal sacrifice, but the determination of the entire command in securing Katsina,” Mr Muazu noted.

Also speaking, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, lauded Governor Radda’s gesture as a morale booster for the command. He said Mr Garba Ibrahim’s recognition as the best DPO in Nigeria and Mr Isiyaku Suleiman’s gallantry award were well-deserved, adding that the governor’s support will inspire more officers to redouble their efforts. “This donation of vehicles is highly commendable. It strengthens our capacity and sends a strong message that the sacrifices of our officers are noticed and valued,” Mr Bello stated.

The event was attended by senior security officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Aminu Usman Gusau; the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Community Watch Corps, among others.