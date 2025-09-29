LUMIX Solutions Limited, a renewable energy company, has emerged as one of the top six winners of a highly competitive business plan competition organized by the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The contest attracted applications from entrepreneurs across 17 West African countries, with only six companies selected for recognition—two from anglophone nations and four from francophone nations.

Co-founded by Nigerians Enwongo Udoh and Samuel Anyanwu, LUMIX Solutions stood out with an innovative idea designed to expand access to clean, affordable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and drive sustainable development.

For this innovation, the company was awarded a $2,000 grant and invited to Banjul, The Gambia, for the Energy and Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) Conference, where the award ceremony was held.

LUMIX Solutions emphasizes its mission to make renewable energy both accessible and affordable through disruptive innovations that support economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“At LUMIX, our core values guide everything we do—our interactions, decisions, and the quality of our services. As a company, we are well aware that 65 per cent of arable land in Africa is uncultivated and that only 4 per cent of farms in Africa are irrigated due to lack of reliable water supply,” Mr Udoh said.

“This information is what drives our innovation by making solar irrigation pumps accessible and affordable for smallholder farmers. We hope to ensure that in the next five years, there will be significant improvements in this data. This innovation will improve economic activities, reduce hunger, fight poverty, and provide clean water through affordable and clean energy in rural communities in Africa,” he added.

The company is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solar solutions. In addition to installation engineers, LUMIX employs maintenance technicians to ensure customers derive lasting satisfaction from their investment.

Its product offerings include buy and pay now, where customers pay in full upfront, and buy and keep paying, which allows solar system installation with flexible, spread-out payments.

