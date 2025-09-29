Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, visit Imo State to commission some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration in the state.

Mr Tinubu would also unveil Mr Uzodimma’s latest book entitled, “A decade of impactful progressive governance in Nigeria.”

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with residents of Imo State about their feelings and expectations from the president’s planned visit.

Munachiso Isu

We are happy that the president is coming to help us open our new flyover bridge. The governor of our state really tried by constructing the flyover. I expect the president to help him (Hope Uzodimma) to do more of the flyover and other projects. Again, we need his help in the issue of insecurity in Imo State. He should put more efforts to fight insecurity here. I know it’s not easy. For those of us here, we’re feeling it.

Uchechukwu Amadi

As our president is coming to Imo State, we expect changes in our economy. Things are very difficult as you can see. Again in the aspect of insecurity, Imo people are suffering. We’re not being secured properly. We’re afraid of going out at night. Our young men are being arrested arbitrarily because of the activities of gunmen. We don’t know who is who. So, we’re expecting the president to beef up security in Imo State.

Kevin Ndiukwuegbula

Imo people are happy that the president is coming. We’re expecting more appointments of Imo people (by the federal government), more jobs for the Imo people, and more development. We expect that when he comes, he will see the areas he can support us, especially insecurity. We have been experiencing heavy insecurity in Imo State. So, as he’s coming, he can help us fight this insecurity.

Geoffrey Nwosu

We’re ready to welcome Tinubu as he’s visiting Imo State. I expect him to congratulate the governor, assist him to do more roads. I expect the president to also help the governor on insecurity.

Chimuanya Ihedinoha

The president’s visit is exciting and a good development for Imo State because it is an honour that the highest leader in Nigeria is visiting our state. I expect him to reduce the price of petrol. This is what is affecting us heavily here. This has caused the price of food items to rise because moving food items from one place to another is now costly because of the high cost of petrol. Another thing I expect him to do urgently is to revive public schools. Before now, inspection officers usually visited public schools to ensure desks and other facilities were in order. Because of negligence of public schools, many shifted attention to privately owned schools but proprietors of such schools have now pushed their school fees beyond the reach of many families.