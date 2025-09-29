The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Monday said President Bola Tinubu’s tough economic reforms are already easing inflation and reviving investor confidence.

The SGF spoke at a press conference in Abuja to mark the climax of activities lined up for Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

He said the celebration, themed “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation”, is a reminder that building the country requires the active participation of every citizen, not just government.

“Our journey from 1960 to this moment has been marked by triumphs and trials. But through it all, the Nigerian spirit has remained unbroken,” the SGF said.

“All hands must indeed be on deck for us to realize the Nigeria we envision — a nation united in purpose, rich in diversity, and resolute in progress.”

Mr Akume described the Tinubu administration’s economic policies as bold but necessary, noting that they were already stabilising the economy, restoring investor confidence, and creating opportunities for young people.

“Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, foreign investment inflows are showing renewed interest, and job creation initiatives are expanding,” he said, adding that social programmes were being strengthened to cushion the impact of reforms on vulnerable groups.

“These gains, though modest, are a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda is on course, and with perseverance, greater dividends will be realised.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Executive Council to ensure effective policy coordination and implementation under the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said embodies inclusivity, national rebirth, and sustainable growth.

The SGF also reeled out activities marking the independence celebrations, including a national campus debate grand finale on Tuesday, a presidential broadcast on Wednesday, and earlier interfaith prayer services.

Mr Akume called on Nigerians to put aside divisions and support the government’s efforts.

“At 65, Nigeria is still a work in progress. But with renewed hope, shared responsibility, and collective resolve, our best days lie ahead,” he concluded.