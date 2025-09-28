In line with its capacity building mandate, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to begin a comprehensive digitalisation training programme targeting 3,700 youths across the country.

The initiative which is under the banner of the NCDMB Digitalisation Initiative (NDI) is designed to equip young Nigerians with the essential skills needed to thrive in the current and emerging waves of industrial revolution.

Giving insight into the programme, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe observed that the oil and gas industry and its linkages sectors have adopted advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Drones, and Blockchain-based data exchange.

The shift towards digitisation enables the players to improve productivity, cost optimisation, and low carbon emission operations, he said.

Other benefits of adopting digitisation include achieving remote operations, lean structure, smart and preventive facility management and business processes automation.

He reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to its mandate of preparing and empowering the Nigerian oil and gas industry supply chain to be relevant in the emerging oil and gas landscape.

Also commenting on the programme, the Director Corporate Services, NCDMB, Abdulmalik Halilu emphasised that NCDMB remains committed to empowering Nigerians to take on critical roles within the oil and gas supply chain.

He explained that the NCDMB Digitalisation Initiative (NDI) specifically targets youth within the 35 year age bracket, with resources strategically directed toward high-impact areas that enhance digital expertise, generate rapid value, and drive sustainable growth.

According to details of the programme, the training will benefit youths across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory over the next three years. It will expose the candidates to digital tools as well as design and development of market relevant solutions.

About 100 candidates will participate in the pilot phase, and beneficiaries will be selected through the NOGIC JQS portal, which is the Nigerian oil and gas industry’s repository for human and material capacities.

Candidates will go through a pre-selection test that will be conducted across the six geopolitical zones as follows: South West – Lagos (6 October), North Central – Minna (9 October), South East – Umuahia (30 September), South South – Warri (3 October), North East – Jalingo (6 October) and North West – Kaduna (9 October). The exercises will mark the beginning of this transformative journey.